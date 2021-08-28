Saturday, September 18, 2021
spot_img
HomeSN Exclusive

Win 2 Tickets to Casey Donahew

By Spokane News
1
234

Country music 🤠 makes its grand return to #KnittingFactory Saturday, September 18 with CASEY DONAHEW! Over the last 18 years, Casey has risen from a favorite on the local Texas music scene, racking up 21 #1 singles, to a nationally touring act who consistently sells out venues all across the country.

We are giving away 🎟️TWO TICKETS🎟️ to one lucky winner. Spread the word by sharing this post. Comment below to let us know who you would bring as your +1! You can also buy tickets in advance! https://bit.ly/CaseyWA21

Leave Your Comment Below
Previous articleWin 2 Tickets to Tom Papa
Spokane News

Related Articles

Latest Articles

Load more
Leave Your Comment Below

Spokane News is the Live Leader in News as it happens in the Spokane area.

Contact us: Info@Spokane-News.com

© Copyright - Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv