Drive By shooting suspect taken into custody **Update**

***Update***

After making his first court appearance in regard to the shooting, the Court set Kenson’s bond at $75,000.00.

Drive By shooting suspect taken into custody

On June 10th, 2024 just before 11pm, Spokane Police responded to the area of 400 E Empire on a report of a shooting. Officers contacted multiple people at the home and were advised that several subjects arrived in a vehicle. The residents recognized them and a physical fight quickly ensued. One of the males who arrived in the vehicle, produced a firearm and shot at one of the residents. The suspect fired the weapon several more times before leaving. None of the residents were struck by gunfire. Officers were provided information as to the identity of the male who had the gun.

Detectives with SPD’s Major Crimes Unit (MCU) and the Violent Crimes Task Force (VCTF) took over the investigation and began efforts to locate the suspect.

On August 1st, VCTF located the suspect at a residence in North Spokane County and multiple specialty units to include SPD SWAT and Hostage Negotiators responded to the home. The area was quickly closed off as the home was surrounded.

The occupants of the home exited and were taken to a safe area. A short time later, the suspect in the shooting walked out to law enforcement and was taken into custody without incident.

Blaze L. Kenson (19) was booked into the Spokane County Jail for Drive By Shooting.

