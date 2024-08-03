DV Suspect Arrested for Violent Assault and Violation of DV No Contact Order

Spokane Valley Deputies responded to what began as a 911 hung-up but quickly was determined to be a violent Domestic Violence Assault and a No-Contact Order Violation. Deputies later located the suspect and took him into custody. He was booked into jail for several felony and misdemeanor charges.

On July 31, 2024, at approximately 8:45 am, Spokane Valley Deputies responded to a domestic violence incident in Spokane Valley. The initial call to 911 was a hang-up, and on a second call, the victim reported a male was there, threatening her. Responding Deputies were advised the victim was a protected party of a signed and served Domestic Violence (DV) No Contact Order.

Deputies arrived minutes later and contacted the victim, who was visibly shaken, and observed indicators of a physical assault. They learned the suspect, identified as 25-year-old Kishaney D. Bonner, left the scene prior to their arrival.

Initial information indicates that Bonner had been contacting the victim despite a valid and served DV No Contact Order. The court order prohibited Bonner from contacting the victim directly or indirectly by phone, electronic device, or other means. He was also banned from being within 1000’ of the victim’s residence.

Before the victim called 911, Bonner was calling and texting her phone, but she ignored the attempts and did not respond. His behavior continued to escalate, so she called a family member to come over for safety because she feared Bonner would show up at the residence.

When the victim heard a knock at the door, she answered, thinking it was the family member, but unfortunately, it was Bonner. Bonner pushed his way into her home and began assaulting her, forcefully placing his hand over the victim’s mouth and nose to stop her from screaming, severely restricting her ability to breathe.

Bonner continued to restrain and violently assault the victim, even taking her cell phone to prevent her from calling 911. She eventually got free from his grasp and placed the 911 call, which caused Bonner to leave.

Through the investigation, Deputies gained evidence and statements, coupled with their observations, established probable cause to charge Bonner with Burglary 1st Degree (DV), Assault 2nd Degree (DV), Unlawful Imprisonment (DV), Protection Order Violation with Assault (DV), and Interfering with the Reporting of DV.

The victim was provided medical treatment at the scene and transported to the hospital for further evaluation and treatment.

At approximately 2:30 pm, Deputies located Bonner near 6th Avenue and S. Sullivan Road and safely took him into custody. He was transported and booked into the Spokane County Jail for the noted charges.

At his first appearance on August 1, 2024, Spokane County Superior Court Commissioner E. Cruz set his total case bond at $75,000. He remains in custody at the time of this release.

