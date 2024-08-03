FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Traffic impacts starting Aug. 5

Good Afternoon,

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

August 2, 2024

Contact: Kirstin Davis – Communications Manager

Public Works

(509) 481-7223 kdavis@spokanecity.org

TRAFFIC IMPACTS FOR WEEK OF AUG. 5TH

Drivers are urged to plan for detours and alternate routes.

As the 2024 construction season continues, traffic will be impacted in high travel areas throughout the City. Motorists are urged to plan ahead, allow for extra time, and look for detour changes. Please slow down for everyone’s safety and make the extra effort to support businesses impacted by the necessary projects. Current obstruction information impacting drivers in the City is available on the City’s construction webpage.

Washington/Stevens Corridor will be closed in both directions between North River Drive and Spokane Falls Blvd.

As work on the Washington-Stevens corridor continues, starting Monday, Aug. 5, Washington St. and Stevens St. will be closed in both directions between North River Drive. and Spokane Falls Blvd. for approximately four weeks. Plan for detours and use alternate north-south arterials.

What to Expect:

Southbound detour will remain in place at North River Drive. and Washington St.

Northbound detour will be in place at Spokane Falls Blvd. and Washington St.

North River Drive will remain open between Division St. and Washington St. to access professional, hospitality, and healthcare businesses and access to Riverfront Park will be available.

Alternate Routes:

Division St./Ruby St.

Monroe St./Lincoln St.

Maple St./Ash St.

East Lincoln Rd. between north Division St. and north Nevada St.

Crews are continuing work between Division St. and Standard St., additionally, will begin a grind and overlay project on Lincoln Rd. between Standard St. and Nevada St. in northeast Spokane on Monday, Aug. 5. The grind and overlay project is expected to take approximately two weeks to complete.

What to Expect:

Lane reductions in both directions of Lincoln Rd. between Standard St. and Nevada St.

Reduced speeds and congestion. Please slow down for everyone’s safety!

Thor-Freya Corridor

Crews continue work on the Thor/Freya intersections at 2nd Ave. and 3rd Ave. Look for new traffic revisions Wednesday on northbound Freya St. at 3rd Ave.

What to Expect:

Southbound Freya St. will be reduced to one lane at 3 rd Ave.

Ave. 3 rd Avenue between Thor St. and Freya St. will remain closed.

Avenue between Thor St. and Freya St. will remain closed. Eastbound I-90 Exit 283B Thor/Freya off-ramp remains closed.

North Ash St. between Dean Ave. and Broadway Ave.

Traffic revision work will begin on Ash St. between Dean Ave. and Broadway Ave. on Monday, Aug. 5. Ash St. in this short area will be reconfigured to a two-way street to allow access to the Maple St. Bridge on-ramp from Broadway Ave. There will be one southbound lane on Ash St. to access Broadway Ave.

What to Expect:

Full closure of north Ash St. between Dean Ave. and Broadway Ave.

Southbound drivers will be detoured at Boone Ave.

Access to the Maple St. Bridge southbound on-ramp will be accessible and remain open.

Northbound Maple St. will not be impacted.

Alternate Route:

Southbound drivers are encouraged to use Monroe St. if traveling south past Boone Ave.

Hatch Road Bridge Inspections

On Tuesday, Aug. 6, the Street Department will be inspecting the Hatch Road Bridge at US 195. There will be alternating lane closures and flaggers on-site from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

