

Missing/Vulnerable Juvenile: 11-year-old Zachary B. Reid

The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing/vulnerable juvenile, 11-year-old Zachary B. Reid.

On August 1, 2024, at approximately 11:30 am, Spokane County Deputies responded to the report of a missing/runaway 11-year-old, Zachary B. Reid.

His family states that Zachary became upset after a disagreement earlier in the morning and apparently left their home, located northwest of W. Cascade Way and N. Division, by climbing out of his bedroom window.

Deputies and family members searched the area, but Zachary was not located. A localized Washington Emergency Alert (WEA) was also issued, but Zachary has not returned, and his whereabouts are unknown.

His family said he has not done anything like this in the past, and they are very worried and concerned for his welfare.

Zachary B. Reid is described as an 11-year-old white male, approximately 5’00”, 100 lbs, with blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue tank top and black pants.

If you have any information regarding Zachary B. Reid’s whereabouts or have seen him, please contact Crime Check at 509-456-2233, reference #10108230.

UPDATE as of August 2 – Friday: 11-year-old Zachary B. Reid has been found and he is safe.

Corporal Mark Gregory

Spokane County Sheriff’s Office

Spokane Valley Police Department

Public Information Officer

509-477-3287 Office