Press Release: Jury Scam

1320 W. 13th Ave (Physical)

1208 S. Lundstrom St (Mailing)

Airway Heights, WA 99001

https://cawh.org

August 2, 2024

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Airway Heights Municipal Court, the Airway Heights Police Department, and the City of Airway Heights are warning the public to be on alert for a jury duty scam that is once again making the rounds around the Airway Heights Community and Spokane County.

A member of the community recently reported receiving a call from a male caller who stated he belonged to the Airway Heights Police Department and because the person failed to report for jury duty with the Airway Heights Municipal Court, and the Court sent them multiple letters, there was currently a warrant out for their arrest.

The caller advised that the only way to resolve the warrant was to pay a fine or they would be arrested and to meet them at the Spokane County Courthouse.

Airway Heights Municipal Court and the Airway Heights Police Department want to remind the community that they will never call and threaten arrest for missing jury duty service.

In addition, government employees will never request someone to purchase gift cards to pay for any

legitimate fine.

While this scam has been circulating for years, the scammers are getting more sophisticated

and do extensive research to make their threat seem credible.

Anyone who receives a phone call is urged to hang up and contact Crime Check at 509-456-2233.

Kati Dorman

Court Administrator

Airway Heights Municipal Court.