Road construction and maintenance update

August 2 to August 9, 2024

2024 Packaged Stormwater Projects

Install Catch Basins, connect to existing drywells, replace grates, infiltration trenches. Estimated completion date: October 31, 2024.



11th Av: from Moen Rd to Crescent Dr

Lane restrictions (both directions, all lanes). Watch for flaggers.

Cincinnati Dr: from Pinecone Ct to Unnamed Ct

Lane restrictions (both directions, all lanes). Watch for flaggers,

Rainier Wy: from Cascade Wy to Calispel Ct

Lane restrictions (both directions, all lanes). Please watch for equipment and flaggers.



Waikiki Rd: from Hemlock St to Hemlock St

Lane restrictions (both directions, all lanes). Watch for flaggers.

57th and Freya Roundabout

Improvements made to 57th Ave and Freya St intersection by constructing a roundabout, HMA paving, concrete curb and sidewalk, pavement markings, ADA ramp retrofits, illumination system and traffic control. Estimated completion date: August 2, 2024.



57th Av: from Freya St to Freya St

Flaggers may be present (both directions, all lanes).



Freya St: from 57th Av to 57th Av

Flaggers may be present (both directions, all lanes)

Bigelow Gulch Phase-Project #2- Francis Ave & Havana -Weile Ave and Bradley Ave

Improvements to Bigelow Gulch Road from the Spokane Urban Boundary at Havana to Weile. The project includes reconstructing the road to a wider section on a new alignment by clearing and grubbing, roadway excavation, embankment compaction, culvert pipe, cement, illumination & traffic control. Estimated completion date: October 31, 2024.



Bigelow Gulch Rd: from Havana St to Orchard Prairie Road

ROAD CLOSED: Road closed with local access only. Detour in Place.

Brooks Road-Thorpe Road to Highway 2

This contract provides for the improvement of Brooks Road reconstruction and widening of Brooks Road by clearing & grubbing, roadway excavation, embankment compaction, cement spreading and mixing, crushed surfacing top course, hot mix asphalt and signing. Estimated completion date: September 30, 2024.



Brooks Rd: from Thorpe Rd to US-2

Road CLOSED: Road will be closed detour in place, open to local access only.

Hatch Road Reconstruction Phase 1 – Midway to Bridle Trail – Starts August 5, 2024

The improvement of Hatch Road with reconstruction, pedestrian and drainage improvements.

Zephyr Road Improvements – Starts August 2, 2024

Zephyr Road from the entrance of Liberty Lake Regional Park to Lakeside Road in Liberty Lake. pavement reconstruction and widening through roadway excavation incl. haul, embankment compaction, culvert pipe, crushed surfacing top course, traffic control.

Little Spokane Drive Bridge and Little Spokane Drive

This project provides for the improvement of Little Spokane Drive Bridge No. 3704 by removing the existing bridge and the construction of a new structure over the Little Spokane River.*BRIDGE CLOSED* Estimated completion date: November 29, 2024.



Little Spokane Dr: from Perry Rd to Bridge #3702 Over Little Spokane River

Road CLOSED with local access only!



Little Spokane Dr: from Woolard Rd to Bridge #3704 Over Little Spokane River

Road CLOSED with local access only!

Waikiki & Hemlock Swale 2024

Modify existing swale on the Northeast corner of Waikiki Road and N Hemlock Street. The work will include adding a catch basin and rock gallery with a perforated pipe that will tie into the existing drywell in the bottom of the swale.

Zephyr Road – Liberty Lake Park to Lakeside Road-Starts August 2, 2024 8/2

Zephyr Road from the entrance of Liberty Lake Regional Park to Lakeside Road in Liberty Lake, pavement reconstruction and widening through roadway excavation, embankment compaction, steel culvert pipe, crushed surfacing top course and other work. Estimated completion date: September20, 2024.



Zephyr Rd: from Lakeside Rd to South End to Lakeside Rd

Road CLOSED – road closed for the Summer Park Season.

PRIVATE CONTRACTOR WORK BY PERMIT

Permit EN-24-0162 Farwell Meadworks Tie-in

Contact: Continental Contractors – (509) 724-3179. Installation of sewer and water main. Estimated project dates: July 22 to August 16, 2024.



Farwell Rd: from US-2 (Newport Hy) to Shady Slope Rd

Road CLOSED. Farwell Rd closed between Hwy 2 and Hwy 395.

Permit EN-24-0551 Ponderosa Pines Development – Ongoing Phased Project

Contact: ACI Northwest – (208) 209-0199. Water main tie-in on Saltese Road into 32nd at Conklin. Estimated completion date: August 21, 2024.



Conklin Rd: from 32nd Av to Saltese Rd

Road CLOSED: There will be a four-hour temporary road closure on S Conklin Rd to the north of E 32nd Ave intersection between 7:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m.

Permit EN-24-0568 High Moments LLC dba Kush2

Contact: Shane Bieda – (503) 586-8097. Pole Maintenance for attaching new aerial fiber for Comcast Cable to existing structures from Francis intersection to North Market. Estimated completion date: November 1, 2024.



Market St: from Francis Av to Private Rd

Lane CLOSED (both directions, all lanes). Single lane closure and lane shifting on N Market St.

Permit EN-24-0675 Fairview Waterline Replacement

Contact: Evergreen Excavating – (208) 899-3941. Replace existing waterline on E. Red Roan Drive at Overview, Fairview and Sorrel. Estimated completion date: July 26, 2024.



Fairview Rd: from Overview Dr to Mercer Ln

Road CLOSED: Fairview Road closed between E Stoneman Rd and N Overview Dr Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Stoneman & Fairview

Fairview Rd: from Stoneman Rd to Sorrel Ave

Road CLOSED: Fairview Road closed between E. Stoneman Rd and N Overview Dr Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Permit EN-24-0675 Fairview Waterline Replacement

Contact: Evergreen Excavating – (208) 899-3941. Replace existing waterline on E. Red Roan Drive at Overview, Fairview and Sorrel. Estimated completion date: August 31, 2024.



Red Roan Dr: from Overview Dr to Overview Dr

Road CLOSED: Red Roan Drive Road closure at Overview Circle.



Sorrel Av: from Stoneman Rd to Fairview Rd

Road CLOSED: Sorrel Ave Road closure at Stoneman & Fairview.

Permit EN-24-0922 Roundabout Paving

Contact: Acme Concrete Paving, Inc. – (509) 999-6405. WSDOT project XE 3523 – Roundabout Paving on N Freya Street from E Francis. Estimated completion date: August 5, 2024.



Freya St: from Roundabout for NSC On Ramp to Francis Av

Road CLOSED: Roundabout on N Freya Street approximately 3000′ North from E Francis.

Permit EN-24-0929 Sewer Tap/Water Main Extension

Contact: GIS Earthworks – (509) 845-5573. Road obstruction on Chronicle and Grace for utility work. Estimated completion date: August 07, 2024.



Chronicle Rd: from Fairview Av to Grace Av

Road CLOSED. Chronicle road closed between Fairview and Grace.

Permit EN-24-0966 Rosedale Development – Phased Project

Contact: ACI Northwest – (208) 209-0199. Rosedale – offsite water construction. Estimated completion date: August 9, 2024.



37th Av: from Spokane City Limits to Glenrose Rd

Road CLOSED: 37th Ave at S Custer Street Road closed.

Permit EN-24-1004: Pine River Park Area

Contact: Spokane County Water District 3 – (509) 218-6141. Water Main replacement on Brooklawn Drive from Cincinnati St. to Columbus St. Estimated completion date: August 30, 2024.



Brooklawn Dr: from Greenleaf Dr to Columbus St

Road CLOSED: Full road closure on Brooklawn and northbound shoulder closed on Greenleaf from Cincinnati St. to Columbus St.

(Road maintenance projects are subject to change due to weather conditions and other road maintenance priorities)

Asphalt Overlay

Apply asphalt over large areas of roadway for preservation. Estimated completion dates: August 6, 2024.



Houghton Av: from Crestline St to Regal St

Expect delays (both directions, all lanes). Watch for flaggers, lane closure and pilot vehicle.

Houston Av: from Regal St to Market St

Expect delays (both directions, all lanes). Watch for flaggers, lane closure and pilot vehicle.

Wilding Av: from Regal St to Market St

Expect delays (both directions, all lanes). Watch for flaggers, lane closure and pilot vehicle.

Bridge Inspection and Repair

Inspect bridge and repair defects. Estimated completion date: August 8, 2024.



Charles Rd: from SR-291 to Carlson Rd

Lane restrictions (both directions, all lanes). Flaggers may be present.



Brushing

Cutting back brush and small trees along shoulders of county roads. Estimated completion date: August 8, 2024.



Palmer Rd: from Bigelow Gulch Rd to Summit Rd

Lane restrictions (both directions, all lanes). Flaggers may be present.



Chip Seal/Seal Coat

Oil is applied to road surface then road chip rock added and rolled into oil, for new road surface. Estimated completion date is location-specific.



Betz Rd: from Andrus Rd to Cheney City Limits

Expect delays (both directions, all lanes). Watch for crews, flaggers and pilot vehicle.

08/06/2024 – 08/07/2024



Ritchey Rd: from Espanola Rd to Hallett Rd

Expect delays (both directions, all lanes). Watch for crews, flaggers and pilot vehicle.

08/07/2024 – 08/09/2024

Crack Sealing

Application of a flexible sealant in cracks to prevent further break up on asphalt roads. Project dates: July 29-August 8, 2024.

Saltese Lake Rd: from Henry Rd to 32nd Ave

Lane CLOSED (both directions, all lanes). Flaggers will be present.

Pothole Patching

Patching holes where needed throughout Spokane County. Cut out the old section of asphalt and lay down new asphalt. Estimated completion date: August 9, 2024.

Granite Lake Rd: from Betz Rd to Medical Lake-Four Lakes Rd

Lane restrictions (both directions, all lanes). Flaggers may be present.

MISC. PROJECTS

Crews in all four road districts are patching potholes, spraying weeds and sweeping where needed.

