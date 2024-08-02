Runaway/Vulnerable Juveniles: 13-year-old Kristena Van Eycke and 16-year-old Trinity M. Hoppens-Elmore

The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating two runaway/vulnerable juveniles, 13-year-old Kristena Van Eycke and 16-year-old Trinity M. Hoppens-Elmore.

On July 28, 2024, PNW Helping Hand staff called to report Kristena Van Eycke and Trinity M. Hoppens-Elmore as missing/vulnerable runaways.

The teens left the PNW Helping Hands home, near N. Evergreen Road and E. Wellesley Avenue, at approximately 9:00 pm on July 28, 2024. Where they planned to go or why they left the home is unknown.

Both are known to frequent the Downtown Library or, generally, the Downtown Spokane area.

Kristena Van Eycke is described as a 13-year-old white female, approximately 5’01”, 150 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. She was seen wearing a black hoodie with a green football, white tights, and black boots.

Trinity M. Hoppens-Elmore is described as a 16-year-old white female, approximately 5’07”, 145 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black tights, a black tank top, a gray hoodie, and white sneakers.

If you have any information or know the whereabouts of 13-year-old Kristena Van Eycke, please contact Crime Check at 509-456-2233, reference #10106368.

If you have any information or know the whereabouts of 16-year-old Trinity M. Hoppens-Elmore, please contact Crime Check at 509-456-2233, reference #10106369.

Corporal Mark Gregory

Spokane County Sheriff’s Office

Spokane Valley Police Department

Public Information Officer

509-477-3287 Office