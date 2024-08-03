SPD makes arrests for shooting incident

***Update***

On July 17th, 2024 SPD responded to a residence in the 2900 block of East Joseph Ave on a report of a shooting. The residents/victims advised several unknown subjects came to their door, demanding money. The victims did not know the suspects and attempted to explain to them they had the wrong house. The suspects assaulted the victims by spraying them with mace/pepper spray before walking away. The victims then advised law enforcement they heard gunshots before the suspects finally left. Officers obtained information as to the description of the vehicle the suspects left in.

The information in regard to the suspect vehicle led up to the events that took place on July 19th as officers recognized the vehicle from the July 17th shooting and attempted to stop it before it fled and struck an SPD SWAT vehicle in the area of Oak and Carlisle, injuring multiple officers and a K9. Through the investigation into the collision and the occupants of the suspect vehicle, Major Crimes Detectives (MCU) and the Violent Crimes Task Force (VCTF) were able to identify several suspects in the shooting on Joseph Ave. Officers arrested them last night.

JoJo Doney (42) was booked for two counts of 3rd Degree Assault and one count of 2nd Degree Assault. A judge set his bond at $25,000 this afternoon. Joseph R. Bailey (46) was also booked for two counts of 3rd Degree Assault and one count of 2nd Degree Assault. Bailey has prior felony convictions for Forgery and 2nd Degree Unlawful Possession of a Firearm. His bond was set at $75,000.

Original Release

Seven officers and a K9 were injured in a crash with suspects from a drive-by shooting that were fleeing from officers. All the officers and the K9 are currently at local hospitals and expected to recover. The suspects were also transported with nonlife-threatening injuries.

Today, July 19, 2024, just before 1:00pm, SWAT and K9 officers had just cleared a call looking for a suspect with a warrant when the K9 officer saw a suspect vehicle from a recent drive-by shooting. The K9 officer initiated a pursuit in the area of Maple and Maxwell. SWAT officers in an armored vehicle moved in to assist as the suspects fled in to a residential neighborhood. As the suspects fled eastbound on Carlisle, the armored vehicle was approaching southbound on Oak and the two vehicles crashed in the intersection. The K9 vehicle that was pursuing the suspect car then crashed into the suspect car as well. The attached link provides footage of the crash.

Three suspects were taken into custody without further incident and were transported to an area hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries. The K9 was taken to a local vet while the officers were all transported to the hospital after the scene was made safe. Everyone involved is expected to recover from their injuries. Fortunately, no one else was injured as a result of the suspects’ actions.

“This particular incident signifies the challenges our patrol officers are up against every day with the number of shootings they’re having to investigate and the behavior of the suspects, not only while they’re doing the shootings, but the great lengths they’ll go to escape. It puts the community at risk,” said Chief Justin Lundgren. Chief Lundgren then went on to point out the civilian car that was northbound on Oak but saw the oncoming armored vehicle with lights and sirens on, pulled over, and narrowly escaped the collision.

The intersection of Oak and Carlisle is currently closed for the investigation. Further information will be released at a later time. Anyone with any information about the recent shootings or that has footage from this incident and has not been contacted is asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.

https://ring.com/share/2b6e976b-e740-4f0f-8ca3-cdaedf1b34b6

