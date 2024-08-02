***Update***

Brandon L. Biles was in court today and was additionally charged with Attempting To Elude a Police Vehicle. With the added $5,000.00 bond for the new charge, he is now being held on a total of $10,000.00 bond for all charges.

Wanted DV suspect in custody after fleeing officers during attempted traffic stop

On July 31st, 2024 at 6:46pm, an SPD Patrol Sergeant observed a motorcycle in the area of Indiana and Perry with an expired vehicle registration. The motorcycle fled as the officer attempted to make a traffic stop. The Sergeant made no attempt to chase the motorcycle due to safety concerns. The male operating the motorcycle lost control while driving at a high rate of speed and crashed a short distance away. Medics responded and the male was transported to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Upon learning the identity of the male, it was discovered he was wanted for a felony domestic violence incident that took place roughly two weeks prior.

On July 17th, officers responded to the area of 900 E Queen after 911 was contacted by a female advising she had been assaulted. SPD contacted her and learned she was burned by her boyfriend during an altercation. Officers observed an injury to her face that was consistent with burn injuries. The victim advised her boyfriend held a lit cigarette against her face, causing injuries. The suspect then left the residence before officers arrived and was not located. It was also discovered that the female was part of a DV protection order that prohibited the male from being around her. Officers completed charging documents that were forwarded to the court at that time.

After receiving treatment at a local hospital, the male was taken into custody. Brandon L. Biles (38) was transported to the Spokane County Jail and booked for a felony violation of a Domestic Violence Protection Order as well as two counts of 4th Degree Assault- Domestic Violence. Additional charges will be forthcoming in regard to his actions when contacted by SPD during the traffic stop. Biles made a first court appearance this afternoon where his bond was set at $5,000.

Officer Daniel Strassenberg | Public Information Office/HNT

Spokane Police Department

Office: 509 835-4568 | dstrassenberg@spokanepolice.org