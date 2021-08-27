Saturday, September 18, 2021
Win 2 Tickets to Smells Like Nirvana

Relive the glory days of grunge Friday night, September 10 at #KnittingFactory with SMELLS LIKE NIRVANA! Celebrate the legendary sounds of Nirvana & Kurt Cobain with the national traveling Nirvana tribute as they perform songs from Nevermind, In Utero, Bleach, and more (b-sides/rare songs).

We are giving away 🎟️TWO TICKETS🎟️ to one lucky winner. Spread the word by sharing this post. Comment below to let us know who you would bring as your +1! Why wait?! Buy tickets now: https://bit.ly/SLN21WA

