2021 Valentine’s Day Giveaway

Kicking off 2021 on Spokane News is the Valentine’s Day Promotion. This year we plan on outdoing every previous promotion held on Spokane News to make 2021 the best year ever (if you have been with us long, you know this is a huge challenge 11 years later)! We can only make this possible because of awesome Sponsors and lucky for you, we found great ones for this promotion!



Avista Utilities

Spokane Furniture

Camp Chevrolet

Appleway Florist & Greenhouse

Halletts Chocolates & Coffee

Ruby River Hotel

We are excited to offer multiple winners prizes included random chances to win just by entering on our post. Our prize structure will be posted below and to enter this promotion just Like or Follow the Sponsor pages, comment on the entry post and share the promotional post found on our Facebook Page. Find 4 or more chances posted to enter between now and February 10th when the winners are announced.

Grand Prize Winner (1)

Start the weekend off right on Friday February 12th by checking into your Ruby River Hotel Pool Suite that you have until Sunday! Featuring a wet bar, living room, and a poolside walk-out patio; Ruby River’s Pool Suite is the perfect fit for guests looking for extra amenities and space to relax after a day of adventure. Ruby River Hotel’s Standard Pool Suite welcomes guests to enjoy a restful night on our custom-made Ruby beds with beautiful views of the Spokane River and resort-style pool.

Inside your suite you will find goodies and gifts from our Sponsors including Flowers from Appleway Florist & Greenhouse and Chocolates provided by Halletts Chocolates! We also wanted you to capture this awesome weekend, so find a new Gopro Hero 7 inside your room! You and a guest will also have dinner at Osprey on the water in a romantic globe. Dinner details will be added soon.

Sunday the Grand Prize winner and guest take a flight in the Inland Helicopter’s Helicopter over Spokane! Enjoy this romantic flight with the one person you bring to share it with.

2nd Place Winner (1)

Start off you prize checking into your Ruby River Hotel room on Saturday February 13th. Inside your room you will find surprise gifts from our Sponsors including Flowers from Appleway Florist & Greenhouse and Chocolates provided by Halletts Chocolates! Have we mentioned the RING? The most romantic day of the year comes with a Ring and since this is Spokane News, we wanted to find the right ring and we did! Enjoy your new Ring Doorbell camera!

3rd Place Winner (1)

As we mentioned we want all 2021 promotions to be the best in 2021 so 3rd place is just as awesome! Flowers from Appleway Florist & Greenhouse and Chocolates provided by Halletts Chocolates and a GoPro Hero 7 to capture all of 2021’s adventure!

4th Place Winner (1)

4th place winner wins random gifts. Think of it like Christmas but more romantic.

Each Post has random Chocolate winner! (4)

To add even more fun, we are randomly picking winners from each post to win a chocolate gift provided by Halletts Chocolates!

Will it be you this year? Follow the Sponsors, Comment on the post’s and hit Share to spread the word!

The Details

Main drawing held 2/10/2021! To enter “Like” or “Follow” ALL our Sponsors Pages and Comment on the Page Post! We will pick random Names from each Promotional Facebook Post to be added to the final Main drawing. Post are random and you have a chance to be entered on every Post as long as you follow the directions on each post. 50 names total will be selected from all the post for the final drawing on 2/10/2021. Wining names will be posted on each post and on our website. All winners will have until 2/13/2021 at 12pm to claim their Prize or their prize will be forfeited. You must claim your prize by messages us on our Facebook Page.

To enter this promotion Like or Follow the following Sponsor Pages. as Without then, we wouldn’t have such awesome prizes. Spokane News is the Host of this Promotion.

Avista Utilities

Spokane Furniture

Camp Chevrolet

Appleway Florist & Greenhouse

Halletts Chocolates & Coffee

Ruby River Hotel

Spokane News

Look for the exclusive offers to book your Hotel Suite and Inland Helicopters ride on Valentines Day. In the event of weather or any other unknown issue, the helicopter ride may be substituted. Winners must have ID to claim their prizes. Odds of winning depend on the number of entries. Happy Valentine’s Day from all of us at Spokane News and thanks again to the Sponsors that made this possible.



We will post the Links to each posting below and the winners will be listed below. #Update: We would NEVER ask for a credit card number or having you enter personal information. We will NOT message you, we have NOT created a Spokane News personal Facebook account to reach out. Scammers have created Fake Facebook accounts in Spokane News name and also some of our Sponsors names. Please do not fall victim to their scam.

First chance to enter click HERE