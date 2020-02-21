Can You Help Identify this Theft Suspect?

Can You Help Identify this Male?

Spokane County Sheriff’s Office Investigative Unit (SCIU) Detective Dean Meyer would like your help identifying this male.

On February 10, 2020, a victim reported someone entered her apartment while she slept and stole two purses and her car keys. The slider door to the apartment was found wide open and may have been left unlocked. The victim said her vehicle which was parked in the complex parking lot, located in the 4900 block of E. Upriver Drive, was also taken.

When the victim called her bank to cancel her banking card, she learned a fraudulent purchase was made at approximately 7:00 a.m. that morning at Jack in the Box located at 6318 N. Division Street.

These pictures were obtained from Jack in the Box surveillance video. Investigators would like your help identifying this male regarding the fraudulent purchase.

If you recognize this male or can identify him, please contact SCIU Detective Meyer at 509-477-3159, reference #10018214.

