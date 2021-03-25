Church Fire Arson and Burglary Suspect

SPD needs your help in identifying a suspect in a fire at a church last week

Spokane Police are releasing pictures and video of a man suspected of burglary and arson in a fire at St. Charles Church on Alberta in North Spokane just after 1:30am on March 18, 2021. After the fire was lit, the suspect walked around neighborhoods in the area tearing up and burning a bible. Pieces of the bible were left on and in numerous vehicles including some in the area of 2300 W Rockwell and 2600 W Lacrosse.

SPD is asking residents of the area to check their surveillance cameras between 1:00am and 2:00am on the morning of March 18th. Also, if people found items on/in their vehicles – particularly bible pages or related items – SPD requests you contact us to pick up the items. Please direct all information through Crime Check at 456-2233 and reference report #2021-20042583.

The suspect was wearing a unique gray and purple respirator as he walked around. The fire heavily damaged the administrative offices of the church and church school and forced closure of the school and of church services last weekend. Fortunately, no one was injured in the blaze. A priest who was sleeping in his living quarters in the building was awakened and got out safety thanks to an SPD officer who first noticed the fire when he pulled into the parking lot of St. Charles, called fire crews, and banged on windows and doors to rouse anyone who might be in the building.

Julie Humphreys

Public Safety Communication Manager|Spokane Police & Fire