Deputies Respond to Stabbing on N. Fairwood Drive

Spokane County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the report of a stabbing in North Spokane County on Fairwood Drive. The adult male victim was treated and released from the hospital for non-life-threatening wounds to his should/arm. The adult female suspect fled the scene prior to the arrival of Deputies and has not been located. A second male, not involved in the assault, was contacted at the apartment. He was arrested for violating an unrelated Protection Order, Burglary, and four warrants.

On January 11, 2023, at approximately 9:30 am, Spokane County Deputies responded to the report of a stabbing at an apartment complex in the 12300 block of N. Fairwood Drive.

The adult male victim left the scene prior to the arrival of Deputies. Responding Deputies located the vehicle transporting the victim near Division Road and Hastings and conducted a traffic stop. The victim, suffering from stab wounds to his shoulder/arm, was contacted, and Deputies provided medical care until medical personnel arrived. The victim was transported to the hospital for what appeared to be non-life-threatening wounds, where he was treated and released.

Deputies back at the scene continued investigating the assault and obtained a search warrant for the apartment where the altercation occurred. They contacted a male, identified as 20-year-old Bryden D. Aiken. Through the investigation, it was determined Aiken was not involved in the assault. However, he had four active warrants for his arrest and a valid Protection Order prohibiting him from lawfully being at the location.

Aiken was arrested and booked into the Spokane County Jail for Violation of an Order, Burglary, and the four warrants (Violation of an Order, two counts of Malicious Mischief 3rd Degree, Assault 4th Degree, and a No Contact Order violation), all unrelated to the original stabbing incident.

The adult female suspect fled the scene prior to the arrival of Deputies, and she had not been contacted or interviewed. This remains an active investigation, and depending on the outcome, assault charges are possible.

