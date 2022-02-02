Valentine’s Day 2022 Promotion

The 2022 Spokane News Valentine’s Day Promotion Sponsored by Mail Box Center, Avista Utilities and Hampton Inn & Suites Spokane Downtown South



2022 is starting off with sweetness and our Valentine’s Day Promotion has several chances to enter with a total of 6 Winners winning prizes. It’s easy to enter to win, just Like or Follow the Sponsor pages, comment on the entry post and share the promotional post found on our Facebook Page. Find 4 more chances posted to enter between now and February 10th when the winners are announced.

Grand Prize Winner (1)

Relaxing 3 Night staycaction at Hampton Inn & Suites Spokane Downtown South. Check in on Saturday February 12th and let the romance begin!

Inside your suite you will find goodies and gifts from our Sponsors Mail Box Center and Avista Utilities! Flowers, Chocolates, pamper time with spa gift cards and 1 hour massages for 2! Grand Prize also includes Valentine’s Day Dinner and surprise gifts including $100 spending cash.

2nd Place Winner (1)

Check in to your two night room at Hampton Inn & Suites Spokane Downtown South on Sunday February 13th. Inside your room you will also find goodies and gifts from our Sponsors Mail Box Center and Avista Utilities. 2nd Place Winner wins Valentine’s Day Dinner, Date Night Fun gift cards and $75 spending cash

3rd Place Winner (1)

Check in to your two night room at Hampton Inn & Suites Spokane Downtown South on Sunday February 13th. Inside your room you will also find goodies and gifts from our Sponsors Mail Box Center and Avista Utilities. 3rd Place Winner wins Valentine’s Day Dinner and $50 spending cash.

4th Place Winner (3)

We have (3) 4th place winners and this is great to spoil yourself! Think of 4th place as the winning spot for Singles. Each winner wins a 1 Hour Massage gift card and $25 spending cash.

The Details

Main drawing held 2/10/2022! To enter “Like” or “Follow” ALL our Sponsors Pages and Comment on the Page Post! We will pick random Names from each Promotional Facebook Post to be added to the final Main drawing. Post are random and you have a chance to be entered on every Post as long as you follow the directions on each post. 50 names total will be selected from all the post for the final drawing on 2/10/2022. Wining names will be posted on each post and on our website. All winners will have until 2/12/2022 at 6pm to claim their Prize or their prize will be forfeited. You must claim your prize by messaging us on our Facebook Page.

To enter this promotion Like or Follow the following Sponsor Pages. as Without them, we wouldn’t have such awesome prizes. Spokane News is the Host of this Promotion.

Mail Box Center

Avista Utilities



Hampton Inn & Suites Spokane Downtown South

Spokane News

Winners must have ID to claim their prizes and only the drawn winner can claim the prize. Odds of winning depend on the number of entries. Happy Valentine’s Day from all of us at Spokane News and thanks again to the Sponsors that made this possible.



We will post the Links to each posting below and the winners will be listed below. We will NEVER ask for a credit card number or have you enter personal information. We will NOT message you, we have NOT created a Spokane News personal Facebook account to reach out and we will NOT send the winners a message to tell them they won. Scammers do create Fake Facebook accounts in Spokane News name and also some of our Sponsors names. Please do not fall victim to their scam.