25 Days of Christmas 2019

25 Days of Christmas Presented by Avista Utilities 2019

Spokane News 25 Days of Christmas Presented by Avista Utilities! 25 Awesome Local Sponsors purchased random gifts to giveaway for the first 25 Days of December. We begin on December 1st with a post on our Facebook Page, Spokane News, announcing that Days Sponsor. To enter that Day, Like the posted Sponsors Page, Comment on our Post and spread the word by Sharing.

25 Days of Christmas Details

This year, 25 Christmas Stockings loaded with goodies have been hung with care. Each winner will choose a stocking and collect that Sponsors gift from under the tree (approximate total prize value of $250). You will have two days to enter each daily post from the time of posting. For example, the winner of the December 1st drawing will be drawn and announced on December 3rd, then every day thereafter winners will be drawn until each posts winner has been announced. Winners will be advised of the time to choose their stocking at the Spokane News Headquarters after they have messaged us to claim their prize. Check this post daily as we add the new Sponsor below with their information and link.

New for 2019. Spokane News #GIVING Presented by Avista Utilities

In addition to the daily drawings, we will also be out delivering Christmas cheer! Each day, beginning December 1st, look for the Spokane News official vehicle wrapped by Wrapco cruising the area. You could find us doing activities such as paying for groceries, handing out cash, and other pay it forward type activities. For a sneak peak on Spokane News stuff you can also check out Jay SN on Facebook. Anyone could win as people are chosen at random for this #giving portion of the promotion. Special community partners will be riding along with us to help spread this cheer.

Thanks to Avista Utilities and all of the daily Sponsors for making the 25 Days of Christmas possible!

What can you win?

Our sponsor elves have decorated our Christmas tree. Each Day’s winner will get to choose a stuffed stocking hung behind our tree at our headquarters and collect the gift(s) from that days Sponsor. All the prizes vary and each day has a total prize value around $250.

December 1st Sponsor: Simply Northwest. Enter HERE

And the winner of Day 1 is: Ami Kwltasqt Palmanteer.

December 2nd Sponsor: Generous Donor wishing Cheer. Enter HERE

And the Winner of Day 2 is: Jessica E Reed

December 3rd Sponsor: Rail Creek. Enter HERE

And the Winner of Day 3 is: Melissa Merrifield

December 4th Sponsor: Jewelry Design Center. Enter HERE

And the Winner of Day 4 is: Kevin King

December 5th Sponsor: Flying Squirrel Spokane. Enter HERE

And the Winner of Day 5 is: Cassandra Walls Espinoza

December 6th Sponsor: Page 42. Enter HERE

And the Winner of Day 6 is: Danielle Sims

December 7th Sponsor: Cosmic Aura Crystals. Enter HERE

And the Winner of Day 7 is: Kevin Varker

December 8th Sponsor is Kona Ice of Spokane! Enter HERE

And the Winner of Day 8 is: Rachael Lundin

December 9th Sponsor is WheelMan Spokane! Enter HERE

And the Winner of Day 9 is: Wynter Clabaugh

December 10th Sponsor: Staab Law PLLC! Enter HERE

And the Winner of Day 10 is: John Mortenson

December 11th Sponsor: A to Z Rentals and Sales! Enter HERE

And the Winner of Day 11 is: Hazel Cooper

December 12th Sponsor: Camp Chevrolet Cadillac! Enter HERE

And the Winner of Day 12 is:

December 13th Sponsor: American CNC Fabricating, Inc. Enter HERE

And the Winner of Day 13 is: Tammy Wood

December 14th Sponsor: Spokane Firefighters Enter HERE

And the Winner of Day 14 is: Kendra Crowshoe

December 15th Sponsor: PLUMB EZ Enter HERE

December 16th Sponsor: 360-Apparel, LLC Enter HERE

December 17th Sponsor Luke Raynor! Enter HERE

Want to Sponsor a Day? Email Jay@Spokane-News.com



The Fine Print:

Winners must claim their gift and pick it up within 5 days from date of Drawing (winners name is posted on the original Facebook post and on this website post. It is winners responsibility to check if they won). Message us on Facebook to claim your gift. All Gifts not claimed in the allotted time will be forfeited (gifts not claimed for the 25th Day drawing are forfeited on 12/31). Winners must have ID to claim their prize and it has to match their winning Facebook Name. Using multiple fake Facebook accounts will not increase your chances of winning. This promotion is not sponsored by Facebook. All prizes must be claimed at our Prize Pick Up Location at 1810 East Sprague. Sponsors and volunteers with Spokane News are not eligible to win any Prize during this Promotion. Sponsors donated the prizes to Spokane News to giveaway for randomly drawn winners and SN elves purchased thousands of dollars in gifts for the Sponsors. All winners will be verified to have entered the promotion correctly (Like the Sponsors Pages, Comment on the post and Share the post). Winners can win more than one day, as long as the winner enters the promotional Day correctly. Winners agree to have their photograph taken with prize and this may be added to our promotional material. Dates will be available for the winner to select their Prize. Prize selection order goes by the date of winner selection. Questions can be emailed to Jay@Spokane-News.com