Barricaded, Possibly Armed, DV Suspect Taken into Custody after SWAT Standoff

Spokane Valley Deputies attempted to contact and arrest a Domestic Violence (DV) suspect for a felony charge this morning, but he refused to exit the residence. With information that he was possibly armed and knowledge he made previous but recent statements that he would shoot law enforcement or provoke them into shooting him, the SWAT Team and Crisis Negotiators were requested. He was eventually taken into custody by SWAT Team members with the assistance of the K9 Unit.



On November 21, 2023,at approximately 7:45 am, Spokane Valley Deputies received information that a DV suspect, 50-year-old Travis C. Torman Sr., was at a residence in the 300 block of S. McDonald Road. Deputies had probable cause to arrest Torman for felony Malicious Mischief 2nd Degree in connection with a previous incident that occurred the day before.

During the incident on Monday, Torman made statements he would shoot law enforcement if they responded, and Torman may be having self-harm ideations. From the information received this morning, it appeared Torman was armed with a handgun.

Deputies responded to the home and verified that Torman’s car was at the residence, and he was observed inside with what appeared to be a pistol. Deputies established a perimeter around the home, authored a search warrant, and the SWAT Team and Crisis Negotiators were called to assist.

Multiple PA announcements advising Torman he was under arrest and to surrender peacefully, along with attempts by Negotiators, were unsuccessful. During the standoff, Torman was observed holding what appeared to be a pistol or similar object as he moved around the home.

With a valid search warrant and all attempts to de-escalate this tense situation failing, chemical irritants were introduced into the residence, which caused Torman to exit. Torman remained defiant, refusing to follow commands, and even after a K9 contacted him, he continued to resist. Eventually, SWAT Team members took Torman into custody.



Investigators learned the item that appeared to be a handgun was a homemade object that was meant to look like a pistol.

Torman was provided medical attention at the scene and hospital before being booked into the Spokane County Jail for felony Malicious Mischief 2nd Degree.

Corporal Mark Gregory

Spokane County Sheriff’s Office

Spokane Valley Police Department

Public Information Officer