Stolen Vehicle Recovered – 14-Time Convicted Felon, Illegally in Possession of a Firearm and Drugs, Arrested

Spokane County Sheriff’s Deputy located a reported stolen vehicle occupied by a male suspect. The suspect, a 14-time convicted felon, was arrested and found to have a personal amount of pills suspected of containing fentanyl. A loaded handgun was recovered from the vehicle.

On September 19, 2023, at approximately 11:00 am, Deputy T. Walton observed a Honda Civic, without license plates, parked on the side of the road near the intersection of E. Euclid Avenue and N. Vista Road. As he drove past, he observed a male slumped over in the driver’s seat, later identified as 30-year-old Nikolas K. Haven.

Believing Haven might need medical assistance and knowing it is common for stolen vehicles to have their license plates removed to avoid detection, Deputy Walton turned around to investigate. He activated his emergency lights and pulled in front of the Honda. As he did, Haven stood up from the driver’s seat, looking at the patrol car. Haven was instructed to show his hands and walk over to the Deputy. Instead, Haven began looking around, appearing to be checking for escape routes or other Deputies. Deputy Walton told Haven that he was detained and not to run, but Haven took off, bolting through a yard.

Deputy Walton gave chase, believing Haven was fleeing from a stolen vehicle. Approximately 50 yards later, Haven tripped and fell to the ground. He rolled on his back, complied with commands, and was safely detained.

While returning to the patrol car, Haven said he had warrants for his arrest, and the Honda was stolen. A check of Haven’s information revealed he had an active Washington State Department of Corrections felony warrant for his arrest (original charge ID Theft). Deputy Walton located four small blue pills believed to contain fentanyl and a small straw commonly used to smoke controlled substances in Haven’s front pants pocket during a search.

Haven was advised of his rights and agreed to answer questions. He admitted the car was stolen but would not explain how he came to possess it. He also said a 9 mm pistol was on the passenger’s side floorboard. Haven explained he is addicted to fentanyl and a 14-time convicted felon but still carries a gun to protect himself in this dangerous city. (Convictions include: Trafficking Stolen Property, Theft, Burglary, and similar crimes)

A check of the vehicle’s VIN confirmed the Honda was reported stolen on September 17, 2023. A loaded Hi-Point pistol, with the chamber empty, was retrieved from the passenger’s side floor.

Haven’s criminal history confirmed he is a convicted felon, prohibited from legally possessing a firearm. The handgun and other evidence were seized and booked into evidence.

Haven was transported and booked into the Spokane County Jail for Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Upon hearing of Haven’s arrest, Spokane Valley Investigative Unit (SVIU) Detectives also charged Haven with Unlawful Possession of a Firearm and Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver, stemming from an arrest and investigation in late June 2022.

Corporal Mark Gregory

Spokane County Sheriff’s Office

Spokane Valley Police Department

Public Information Officer