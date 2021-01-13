Convicted Felon, Curtis Jones, Arrested for the Third Time in less than Seven Weeks

Charged with Firearms/Drug Charges (Three Felonies), Again

After his most recent arrest (charged with Attempting to Elude a Police Vehicle, Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver-Methamphetamine (1 pound), Possession of a Controlled Substance-Heroin, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm 1st Degree (2 counts), Resisting Arrest, Obstructing Law Enforcement, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia) Curtis Jones is back in jail for new felony charges of Unlawful Possession of a Firearm 1st Degree, Possession of a Stolen Firearm and Possession of a Controlled Substance-Heroin.

On January 7, 2021, at approximately 11:55 hours, Deputy Nelson-Felvarg attempted to stop a 2009 Land Rover near I-90 and N. Argonne for not having license plates or a trip permit. The driver and convicted felon, 37-year-old Curtis M. Jones, continued a short distance, finally stopping in the 1500 block of N. Argonne. Jones immediately flung open the driver’s door, turned in the seat to position his feet partially outside the vehicle. Deputy Nelson-Felvarg told Jones to stay in the car.

He asked Jones for the normal documentation, to which Jones stated he didn’t have any of it because his wallet was stolen.

After checking Jones’ name with dispatch, Deputy Nelson-Felvarg was informed Jones was a convicted felon and under Department of Corrections supervision.

Jones appeared very nervous, consistently moving around, reaching for things in the vehicle, or looking for items. He repeated multiple times that everything was fine, and nothing “weird” was going on.

During the stop, Deputy Nelson-Felvarg observed folded tin foil and a lighter in the center cup holder. Knowing items like this are commonly used by drug (heroin) users, Deputy Nelson-Felvarg continued to investigate.

Jones said the vehicle did not belong to him and that he had just purchased the vehicle from a home just down the road on Mission. Deputy Nelson-Felvarg told Jones to place his hands on the steering wheel while Deputy Nelson-Felvarg checked the VIN number to see if the SUV was reported stolen. As Deputy Nelson-Felvarg began to check the VIN, Jones suddenly lowered his right hand and appeared to try and reach for something. He had Jones exit the car and move to the front of Deputy Nelson-Felvarg’s patrol vehicle.

Deputy Nelson-Felvarg confirmed that the Land Rover had not been reported as stolen, and dispatch could not contact the registered owner.

During the stop, Jones tried to flee on foot several times, even while handcuffed. Multiple 9mm bullets were found inside the jacket he was wearing, although Jones claimed the jacket wasn’t his, and he had no idea they were inside the coat.

Jones was advised he was being charged with Obstructing and Resisting Arrest. Due to Jones’ very recent arrests for possession of drugs and firearms combined with his nervousness and the deputy’s observations of possible drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle, Deputy Nelson-Felvarg requested the assistance of Kalispel Tribal Police Officer Pierson and his K9 partner. After deploying his partner, Officer Pierson advised his K9 alerted to narcotics in the vehicle’s front.

With probable cause to believe there are drugs and or a firearm in the vehicle, the Land Rover was seized pending a search warrant.

Jones was advised of his rights and agreed to answer questions. He said he just met a guy named “Blaine” who offered to sell him the Range Rover, which was not running, for $3,500. He paid $1,000 as a “down payment” and started working on the car. Because it was cold, he put on a random jacket he found inside the vehicle. Although not aware of some things inside the car, Jones was sure there weren’t any guns or drugs in the car.

Jones was booked into the Spokane County Jail for Obstructing and Resisting. He was issued infractions for several violations.

A search warrant for the vehicle was later obtained. During the search, the foil Deputy Nelson-Felvarg had observed was found to contain a substance believed to be Heroin. A field test showed a presumptive positive result. Also discovered was a loaded 9mm pistol, which had been modified with an automotive oil filter threaded onto the barrel as a makeshift silencer. A check of the handgun’s serial number showed the pistol was reported stolen from the Pasco Washington area in 2017. The ammunition loaded in the barrel and magazine matched the bullets found in the coat Jones was wearing.

Deputy Nelson-Felvarg charged Jones with three additional felonies, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm 1st Degree, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, and Possession of a Controlled Substance-Heroin.

Jones remains in custody with a $50,000 bond for these charges and an additional $100,000 bond for his previous two noted arrests.

Press Release from December 23, 2020:

UPDATE: Convicted Felon Found in Possession of 2 Pistols, Heroin, and a Pound of Meth, was just Arrested and Released on Bond for 3 Felonies 4 Weeks Ago

After his first appearance in Spokane County Superior Court on December 22, 2020, 37-year-old Curtis M. Jones is back out on the streets of our community. At the time of this arrest, Jones was out of jail after posting a bond for an arrest, charged with three felonies, on November 30, 2020.



Jones, a convicted felon, was booked into the Spokane County Jail on December 21, 2020, charged with five felonies and three misdemeanors. (Attempting to Elude a Police Vehicle, Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver-Meth, Possession of a Controlled Substance-Heroin, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm 1st Degree (2 counts), Resisting Arrest, Obstructing Law Enforcement, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia)

He was also being held after the bond securing his release from an arrest on November 30, 2020, was revoked. At that time, he was charged with Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle (ATV), Attempting to Elude a Police Vehicle and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm 2nd Degree. After his first appearance in Spokane County Superior Court for this incident, his bond was set at $5,000, which was posted by a bail bond company on December 3, 2020.

Jones’ total bond for both arrests was set at $50,000, $25,000 for each incident, by the courts on December 22, 2020. He arranged to have a bail bond company post the bond and was released from the Spokane County Jail after 2:00 am. on December 23, 2020.

Generally, bail bond companies require a nonrefundable fee of 10% of the total bond amount for the suspect set by the courts.

Original Press Release from December 22, 2020:

Deputies Recover a Pound of Meth, Heroin, and Two Pistols After a Pursuit

Spokane County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested the driver of a vehicle after he fled the scene of a traffic stop. The driver, a convicted felon, was also found to be in possession of Heroin, two handguns, $4,230 in cash, and approximately one pound of suspected Methamphetamine.

On December 21, 2020, at approximately 6:50 am., Deputy Brandon Wilson observed a white Volkswagen Jetta parked on the west side of North Fruit Hill Lane, next to the guardrail, in the 4700 block. The vehicle did not have a visible front license plate as required and in an area posted with “No Parking” signs.

Deputy Wilson traveled past the vehicle, turned around and pulled in behind, activating his emergency lights and spotlight. As he approached, he noted the car was running, and the window tint was so dark, he couldn’t see inside. He knocked on the window and identified himself. A male in the driver’s seat reclined back, rolled down the driver’s side rear window.

Later identified as 37-year-old Curtis M. Jones, the male said he didn’t have his driver’s license on him. As he spoke with Jones, Deputy Wilson observed the butt end of a revolver inside the car. He told Jones he could see the gun in the back seat and to roll down the driver’s window and place his hands on the steering wheel. Jones replied, “Are we good here?” with Deputy Wilson telling him to turn the vehicle off. Jones lowered his hand, went past the ignition, as the engine began to rev as the Jetta sped away.

Deputy Wilson advised over the radio the vehicle fled the scene, and he began to pursue. Jones fled at approximately 60 mph in the posted 35 mph zone as he tried to escape. He turned west on Upriver Drive as Deputy Wilson caught up near Van Marter and Upriver Drive. Jones’ driving was reckless, but Deputy Wilson continued the pursuit with little to no other traffic on the roadway.

With Jones attempting to recklessly flee and knowing there was a handgun in the fleeing suspect vehicle, Deputy Wilson began to look for a safe location to try a PIT maneuver and bring the pursuit to an end.

With Deputy French advising he was approaching the pursuit from the opposite direction, Deputy Wilson safely and successfully conducted a PIT maneuver, causing the Jetta to spin out to the north side of the roadway. Jones immediately fled on foot as Deputy Wilson drew his sidearm and yelling for Jones to stop several times before holstering his weapon and giving chase. While Jones ran, he reached toward his waistband. Having observed the pistol in the car earlier, Deputy Wilson stopped and once again, drew his handgun, ordering Jones to show his hands. Jones ignored the commands and continued to run. After approximately 150-200 feet, Jones ran toward a small set of trees with the Deputy chasing and approaching rapidly.

Now, almost directly behind Jones, Deputy Wilson observed him throw a gallon-sized clear plastic bag to his left as he ran through the trees. In the open field on the other side, Deputy Wilson ordered Jones to put his hands up and get on the ground again. Jones partially complied, putting his hands in the air but remain standing, and started to walk toward Deputy Wilson. An additional command to get on the ground was ignored as Deputy French arrived to assist. With Deputy French covering, Deputy Wilson transitioned to his Taser while warning Jones if he didn’t follow the commands to get on the ground, he would be tased while training the red aiming laser on Jones’ chest.

Jones stopped, turned away, and knelt with his hands still in the air. Jones followed instructions and was safely taken into custody without further incident.

Jones was advised of his rights and refused to answer questions. A small plastic bag containing a black tar-like substance was found in his jeans pocket along with a large amount of money ($4,230 in 20s & 100s).

While walking Jones back to the patrol cars, Deputy Wilson located the clear plastic gallon-sized bag, which contained a large amount of a white crystalline substance that Jones threw as he ran.

A field test of the substances found showed a presumptive positive result for Heroin and Methamphetamine. The Methamphetamine showed a weight of over 460 grams (1.01 pounds). Jones’s vehicle was impounded as evidence, and a search warrant was obtained with the assistance of Detective Wang. A Ruger 9mm pistol with a bullet in the chamber but an empty magazine was recovered. Two empty 9mm casings were also located inside the car. Additionally, soft body armor in the trunk. The revolver (44 mag.), initially observed by Deputy Wilson, was later found in the front yard of a residence in the vicinity of the earlier foot pursuit by Deputy Kravtsov.

A check of Jones’ criminal history revealed he is a convicted felon (2014 conviction-Controlled Substance Manufacture/Deliver-Kootenai County) and prohibited from possessing a firearm.

Jones was transported and booked into the Spokane County Jail for Attempting to Elude a Police Vehicle, Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver-Meth, Possession of a Controlled Substance-Heroin, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm 1st Degree (2 counts), Resisting Arrest, Obstructing Law Enforcement, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

