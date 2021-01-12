Alert Deputies Work Together to Locate Robbery Suspect(s) Quickly

Yesterday afternoon, Spokane County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a reported Robbery where the suspect had fled in a vehicle. Within an hour and a half, assisting Deputies observed a similar car and conducted an investigative stop. They identified the two occupants and, through the investigation, developed probable cause to charge both with Robbery 1st Degree.

On January 11, 2021, at approximately 4:20 pm., Spokane County Deputy Moman responded to a Robbery call at the Exxon located at 23320 N. Hwy. 395.

The store employee stated a male wearing jeans, a black t-shirt with a logo on the front, black shoes, a brown stocking hat, and a white face mask entered the store and walked around. He approached the counter and demanded the money from the register.

The employee asked if he was sure he wanted to do this and the suspect, later identified as 24-year-old Kennyon D. Fast-Horse, loudly repeated his demand as he reached down toward his waistline. Believing Fast-Horse was indicating he was armed, the victim, fearing for her safety, emptied the register.

She described the suspect as 5’11” with a darker tone of skin, possibly Hispanic or American Indian. She was told by a customer, the male ran out of the store and left northbound on Hwy. 395 in a white car with a temporary license plate.

A review of the store video cameras showed Fast-Horse arriving in the white car. Deputy Moman noted several other distinct identifiers such as a thick black band on Fast-Horse’s left wrist, his logoed shirt, and that he appeared 18-25 years old. He also noted the vehicle seemed to be a Pontiac Grand-AM or similar with ridges running along the side, and the rear passenger side tire was missing a hubcap.

The information, along with pictures of the suspect and vehicle, were distributed to patrol units.

At approximately 5:55 pm, Deputy Carrillo advised Deputy Stolz he had observed a vehicle that possibly matched the car used in the robbery near Yokes on N. Market ten minutes earlier. Deputy Stolz responded to the area and located the vehicle, which matched the description, including the temporary license plate and the missing passenger side hubcap.

Fast-Horse turned into the parking lot of Cenex on Mt. Spokane Park Drive. Deputy Stolz initiated a traffic stop, but instead of stopping, Fast-Horse attempted to make a U-turn but hit the curb.

Deputy Stolz called Fast-Horse, and the female passenger, later identified as 25-year-old Teyha N. Jones, out of the vehicle and detained them with Deputy Loos’ assistance.

Deputy Moman arrived at the located and advised Fast-Horse of his rights. Fast-Horse agreed to answer questions and denied involvement. Deputy Moman noted Fast-Horse matched the robbery suspect from the video, as did the vehicle he was driving.

Jones was advised of her rights and agreed to answer questions. She said she was with Fast-Horse when they stopped at the Exxon. He went inside without saying why and returned quickly. They didn’t have any money before they stopped and after he returned, they did have money, but now, she didn’t know where the money went. She said Fast-Horse was armed with a large stainless-steel knife when he entered the Exxon.

The store employee positively identified Fast-Horse as the male who robbed her.

Fast-Horse was transported and booked in the Spokane County Jail for Robbery 1st Degree.

Jones was arrested on an unrelated Burglary 2nd Degree warrant. She was transported and booked into the Spokane County Jail for the warrant, where a Detention Officer located $527 in her bra. This amount matched the estimated amount of cash stolen during the robbery. Deputy Moman requested one count of Robbery 1st Degree be added to Jones’ charges.

The vehicle was seized pending a search warrant. This remains an active investigation and additional charges are possible.

Corporal Mark Gregory

Spokane County Sheriff’s Office

Spokane Valley Police Department

Public Information Officer