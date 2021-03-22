East Sprague and North Pines Shooting Update

Major Crimes Detectives Investigating Shooting at Pines and Sprague

Spokane Valley Deputies and Major Crimes Detectives are at the scene of a shooting in Spokane Valley. The victim, who suffered life-threatening injuries, was not cooperative. He was transported to the hospital for additional treatment.

The suspect vehicle fled the scene prior to the arrival of Deputies. The vehicle description was quickly obtained from witnesses, and broadcast, via radio to all local law enforcement agencies.

Soon after, a car matching the description of the suspect vehicle was stopped by Spokane Police Department Officers. An adult female and an adult male have been detained for questioning regarding this incident.

On March 21, 2021, at approximately 2:40 pm., reports of a shooting at Pines and Sprague were received. Callers stated an adult male was shot and bleeding from the chest in the parking lot of Walgreens and the suspect(s) fled the scene in an older white sedan, possibly a Toyota.

Deputies arrived within a couple of minutes and immediately began to provide life-saving aid. They also gained witness descriptions of the fleeing suspect vehicle and broadcast via radio to all local law enforcement agencies.

A short time later, an alert Spokane Police Officer noticed a car matching the description and stopped the vehicle near 5th and Thor. An adult male and an adult female inside the vehicle were detained and transported to the Public Safety Building to be interviewed by Spokane Valley Detectives.

The vehicle has been seized pending a search warrant.

Initial information indicates a female and male arrived at Walgreens in an older sedan and made contact with the victim. The victim approached the car, and a discussion appeared to escalate. The victim appeared to reach into the vehicle, and a struggle seemed to ensue. The vehicle began to back up, with the victim hanging out of the window. When it stopped, the victim fell to the ground suffering from a gunshot wound(s) as the suspect vehicle fled the scene.

The victim, who was conscious, was provided medical attention by arriving Deputies until Spokane Valley Fire and AMR personnel arrived. The victim declined to answer questions posed by Deputies.

Major Crimes Detectives continue to investigate this incident.

Anyone who witnessed this incident or can provide information regarding what occurred and has not already been contacted by law enforcement is asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233, reference #10034361.

###

Corporal Mark Gregory

Spokane County Sheriff’s Office

Spokane Valley Police Department

Public Information Officer