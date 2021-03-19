Sexual Assault Detectives Seek Charges Following Child Porn Investigation

Investigators Request Additional Information from the Public

Spokane County Sheriff’s Office Sexual Assault Unit (SAU) Detective requested multiple felony charges due to the possession of child pornography investigation. The Spokane County Prosecutor’s Office is moving forward with the case.

On March 1, 2021, Spokane County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a call for service involving a residence in the 10900 block of N. Newport Highway. In that call, the suspect, 67-year-old Gerald R. Fox, was arrested for Malicious Mischief 2nd Degree, a felony.

Deputy Totman asked Fox if he wanted his residence locked and secured before going to jail after his arrest. Fox said yes and gave Deputy Totman permission to enter the residence and retrieve Fox’s set of keys on the table.



While Deputy Totman did as requested, he noticed a printed image of what appeared to be Child Sex Abuse Material (CSAM) in plain view on the table. After observing the CSAM, realizing the image was potential evidence of a new, unrelated criminal offense, Deputy Totman immediately exited and closed the door. He contacted SAU Detectives who responded to the residence and began an investigation.

SAU Detectives obtained a search warrant for the residence and interviewed Fox after advising him of his rights. Fox was later transported and booked into the Spokane County Jail for Malicious Mischief 2nd Degree while this new investigation continued.

Through the investigation, Detective Humphrey, assisted by Detective Keys, developed probable cause to request that the Prosecutor’s Office charge Fox with several felonies relating to Possession of Depictions of a Minor Engaged in Sexually Explicit Conduct.

The Prosecutor’s Office is moving forward with charges while SAU Detectives continue this active investigation.

Detective Humphrey believes this activity occurred over several years while Fox resided in the Spokane County area with information gained during the investigation. This leads investigators to believe other people in our community may have information regarding Fox’s activities or additional information that could be useful as this investigation continues.

Investigators encourage anyone who may have information regarding these allegations or Fox’s activities to contact Detective Brad Humphrey at 509-477-3028, reference incident #10025150.

