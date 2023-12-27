Female Jumps from 3rd Floor with 2 Children

UPDATE: Investigators Advised Mother Pronounced Deceased at the Hospital

Earlier today, Spokane County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Detectives were advised that the adult female, the mother of the children injured in this incident, was pronounced deceased. The two children remain hospitalized and continue to receive treatment.

The Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the name of the decedent, along with her cause and manner of death.

This remains an active investigation, and no additional information is available at this time.



Previous Release: Information sent December 25, 2023:

Major Crimes Detectives Investigate Possible Mental Health Crisis Incident – Adult Female, Two Young Children Injured

Spokane County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Detective are at the scene of what is believed to be a mental health crisis-related incident that left an adult female and two young children (10 months/2-years-old) with what initially appears to be serious but non-life-threatening injuries. All three were transported to a hospital for additional treatment and further evaluation.

Investigators believe there is no threat to the general public due to this incident and that all the involved persons have been accounted for.

On December 25, 2023, at approximately 6:35 pm, Spokane County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the report of an adult female and two young children who fell from an upstairs apartment, and all three were injured. The apartment complex is located in the 13100 block of N. Addison Street in North Spokane County.

Initial information shows the adult female has a history of ongoing mental health crises and lives in the third-floor apartment with her two young children, a 10-month-old and a 2-year-old.

Major Crimes Detectives were called to the scene to conduct an investigation. They will remain at the apartment complex for several hours as evidence is collected and interviews with potential witnesses are conducted.

At this early stage of the investigation, Detectives do not know if the fall was accidental or intentional. However, it is believed that all people directly involved have been contacted and that there is no ongoing threat to the public stemming from this incident.

Anyone with information about this incident and who has not been contacted by law enforcement is asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233, reference #10191232.

