4900 W. Government Way Driver Arrested For Vehicle Assault

Passenger Sustained Substantial but Non-Life-Threatening Injuries, Driver Arrested for Vehicular Assault

Spokane County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a two-vehicle injury collision in the 4900 block of W. Government Way. The front passenger of a vehicle involved received substantial but non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital for care. The driver, believed to be impaired, received minor injuries and was later booked into jail for Vehicular Assault. The third passenger and the driver of the second vehicle involved received minor injuries.

On December 27, 2023, just prior to 1:10 am, Spokane County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the report of a two-vehicle injury crash in the 4900 block Of W. Government Way.

Arriving Deputies, assisted by Washington State Patrol Troopers, contacted the three occupants of the westbound Subaru Legacy and the driver and sole occupant of the eastbound Ford Escort.

Spokane County Fire District 10 and AMR arrived to continue medical treatment.



The driver of the Subaru, later identified as 26-year-old John L. Swinger, the adult male front passenger, initially believed to have serious, possibly life-threatening injuries, and the adult female driver of the Escort were all transported to the hospital for treatment and evaluations. The front passenger’s injuries were severe but later believed to be non-life-threatening.

Traffic Unit Investigators responded to the scene to conduct an investigation due to the extent of the injuries. Volunteer members of the SIRT Team also responded to assist with traffic control.

Through the investigation, Deputies developed probable cause to believe Swinger was driving under the influence of drugs/alcohol at the time of the crash. A search warrant to obtain a sample of his blood for later testing was obtained.

Impairment, speed, and icy/slick road conditions are believed to be factors in the collision.

After being medically cleared, Swinger was transported and booked into the Spokane County Jail for Vehicular Assault. He is also being held on unrelated charges of Forgery, ID Theft 2nd Degree, Theft 2nd Degree, and Possession of Stolen Property 2nd Degree. Swinger’s total bond is set at $60,000.

Corporal Mark Gregory

Spokane County Sheriff’s Office

Spokane Valley Police Department

Public Information Officer