Mother’s Day Promotion 2021

Mother’s Day 2021 Promotion Presented by Our Sponsors

The 2021 Mother’s Day promotion is here! Multiple winners for 2021 so good luck and please thank the Sponsors by giving them a Like or Follow.

Prizes! What can you win?



Grand Prize: Winner checks in at Tru Spokane Valley on May 7th-9th and spends the weekend in luxury! Grand prize includes a gift card for two for a Spa pedicure, future Show Tickets for two, Dinner and Chocolates.



2nd Place Winner checks in at Tru Spokane Valley on Saturday May 8th-9th for a wonderful weekend night! Inside the room find gifts from our Sponsors including future show tickets for two, Dinner and Chocolates.



3rd Place Winner can take Mom painting at Pinot’s Palette (Spokane) with a gift card good for 2!



4th Place Winner wins a $100 Shopping Spree Gift card, take your mom shopping!



Treat Mom to a Pedicure Winner #1

Pamper Mom with a Pedicure date. Enjoy the classic pedicure with a gift card good for two!



Treat Mom to a Pedicure Winner #2

Pamper Mom with a Pedicure date. Enjoy the classic pedicure with a gift card good for two!



Treat Mom to a Pedicure Winner #3

Pamper Mom with a Pedicure date. Enjoy the classic pedicure with a gift card good for two!



Treat Mom to a Pedicure Winner #4

Pamper Mom with a Pedicure date. Enjoy the classic pedicure with a gift card good for two!



Treat Mom to a Pedicure Winner #5

Pamper Mom with a Pedicure date. Enjoy the classic pedicure with a gift card good for two!



HOW TO ENTER: Enter on our Post found on Facebook and Comment on that post and hit Share. Like or Follow our Sponsor Pages, without them this promotion wouldn’t be possible. You can enter on every Mother’s Day post made increasing your overall chance to win. Winners will be drawn randomly so good luck! You can only win 1 prize.

Ready to win? Comment on our Post on Facebook, LIKE the Sponsors listed above, and SHARE (publicly) our Facebook Post to Spread the Word! Good luck and Happy Mother’s Day from all of us at Spokane News.

GENERAL RULES & DISCLAIMER: Winning Names are drawn randomly from all post entries. You can only win 1 Prize place during this promotion. ID matching the winners name is required. Winners agree to allow photos/videos to be shared on Spokane News regarding this Promotion. Winners will be verified to have entered this promotion correctly. Rules on how to enter are listed above. Prize is not transferable to anyone else and winners must claim prize by 3pm May 7th 2021 or prize will be forfeited. To claim prize winner must message us on Facebook or via email to Jay@Spokane-News.com Spokane News reserves the right to change or alter the prizes if/as needed.

Special Thanks to these great Sponsors for making this Promotion possible!