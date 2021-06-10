Father’s Day 2021 Promotion Presented by Our Sponsors

The 2021 Father’s Day promotion is ready to kick off your summer fun! Multiple winners for 2021 so good luck and please thank the Sponsors by giving them a Like or Follow.

What can you win?



Grand Prize (1): Traeger Black Pro 575 Grill – “The Traeger Pro Series is the best-selling pellet grill in the world. The all-new Traeger Pro 575 grill just got better with an enhanced controller that uses WiFIRE® technology. WiFIRE® allows you to monitor and adjust your grill anytime, anywhere from the Traeger app on your smartphone. Plus, with the brand-new D2® drivetrain, the Pro Series wifi pellet grills now start quicker, heat up faster, and put out better smoke quality giving you consistent results infused with wood-fired flavor.”

Traeger Summer Shandy Sauce

Traeger Grill Scraper

1 Jar Spiceologist Spice Mix(Winner’s choice)

1 Jar Booey’s Sauce (Winner’s choice)

2 Standard Bags of Traeger Pellets (Winner’s choice)



TopGolf Swing Suite (8)

8 Winners will win a TopGolf Swing Suite bay rental for up to 6 players for one hour. Good for TopGolf located at 15312 East Sprague inside Flying Squirrel Spokane



Spokane County Golf Passes (5)

5 Winners will win a round of Golf from a local Spokane County Golf Course.



HOW TO ENTER: Enter on our Post found on Facebook and Comment on that post and hit Share. Like or Follow our Sponsor Pages, without them this promotion wouldn’t be possible. You can enter on every Father’s Day post made increasing your overall chance to win. Winners will be drawn randomly so good luck! You can only win 1 prize.

Ready to win? Comment on our Post on Facebook, LIKE the Sponsors listed above, and SHARE (publicly) our Facebook Post to Spread the Word! Good luck and Happy Father’s Day from all of us at Spokane News.

GENERAL RULES & DISCLAIMER: Winning Names are drawn randomly from all post entries. You can only win 1 Prize place during this promotion. ID matching the winners name is required. Winners agree to allow photos/videos to be shared on Spokane News regarding this Promotion. Winners will be verified to have entered this promotion correctly. Rules on how to enter are listed above. Prize is not transferable to anyone else and winners must claim prize by 8pm June 20th 2021 or prize will be forfeited. To claim prize winner must message us on Facebook or via email to Jay@Spokane-News.com Spokane News reserves the right to change or alter the prizes if/as needed.

Special Thanks to these great Sponsors for making this Promotion possible!

WINNERS names will be posted below! All winners must send us a message on our Spokane News Facebook Page to claim their prize.

Winner! Congrats to the following winners, all winners must message Spokane News on Facebook to claim their prize.

Grand Prize: Chris White

Golf Winner 1: Myris Sportsman

Golf Winner 2: Alan Steele

Golf Winner 3: Ryan Parke

Golf Winner 4: Charles Merriam

Golf Winner 5: Crystal Reamer

Golf Winner 6: Mark Bauman

Golf Winner 7: Erika Brewer

Golf Winner 8: Kelsey Paintner

Golf Winner 9: Nicole Reglin

Golf Winner 10: Danielle Mattea

Golf Winner 11: Bridget Emick

Golf Winner 12: Scott Darling

Golf Winner 13: Sherry Grogan



