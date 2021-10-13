NCAA Spokane Arena Announcement

The University of Idaho and the Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena are pleased to announce that tickets for the 2022 NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Championship – Spokane Regional, taking place March 25-March 28, 2022 will go on sale at 7:00am (PST) on Tuesday, October 19!

All guests who purchase tickets to the 2022 NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Championship will have the first opportunity to purchase tickets for the 2024 NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship hosted at the Spokane Arena.