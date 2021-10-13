Sunday, November 7, 2021
spot_img
HomeGeneral

NCAA Spokane Arena Announcement

By Spokane News
0
614

The University of Idaho and the Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena are pleased to announce that tickets for the 2022 NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Championship – Spokane Regional, taking place March 25-March 28, 2022 will go on sale at 7:00am (PST) on Tuesday, October 19! 

All guests who purchase tickets to the 2022 NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Championship will have the first opportunity to purchase tickets for the 2024 NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship hosted at the Spokane Arena.

Leave Your Comment Below
Previous article8200 North Market Fatal Motorcycle Crash
Spokane News

Related Articles

Latest Articles

Load more
Leave Your Comment Below

Spokane News is the Live Leader in News as it happens in the Spokane area.

Contact us: Info@Spokane-News.com

© Copyright - Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv