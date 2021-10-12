8200 North Market Fatal Motorcycle Crash

Fatal Motorcycle Crash in North Spokane County

Investigators Work to Identify Witnesses in a Blue Sedan

Spokane County Sheriff’s Deputies and Traffic Unit Investigators responded to a motorcycle/vehicle collision last night on N. Market between Lincoln Rd. and N. Freya. The rider of the motorcycle was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the SUV tried to avoid the collision but was unsuccessful. She showed no signs of impairment and was not charged.

Investigators are attempting to identify the driver or any passengers of a blue sedan that witnesses stated was almost hit by the motorcycle on N. Market, near Magnesium, just prior to this fatal crash.



Occupants of the blue sedan or anyone else who has information regarding this fatal crash are asked to call Detective Jeff Welton at 509-477-3237.

On October 11, 2021, at approximately 9:07 pm., Spokane County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a motorcycle and vehicle collision report in the 8200 block of N. Market.

Deputies arrived to find Spokane Fire, Spokane County Fire, and AMR personnel providing medical treatment to the adult male motorcycle rider, who sustained life-threatening injuries. Despite their best efforts, he was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Initial information indicates the adult female driver of the SUV, a Honda Pilot, was traveling north on Market. She had slowed and moved into the two-way center turn lane, preparing to turn left into a parking lot, and was almost stopped.

The rider of the motorcycle was traveling south on Market. As he approached the Honda, he appeared to be unable to maintain control of his motorcycle and crossed into the center turn lane, heading straight toward the Honda. The SUV driver tried to avoid the collision by turning back toward the northbound travel lane, but unfortunately, the motorcycle crashed into the SUV.

Evidence at the scene indicates the motorcyclist was traveling above the posted speed limit and possibly under the influence of alcohol.

A witness contacted at the scene identified a blue sedan occupied by teens that the motorcycle passed and almost hit on N. Market St. near Magnesium.

Investigators would like to speak with any of the occupants of the blue sedan or anyone else who can provide information regarding the events leading up to the fatal collision. Anyone with information is urged to call Detective Jeff Welton at 509-477-3237, reference #10135707.

