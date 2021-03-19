Second Alarm Early Morning Church and School Fire

Spokane Fire Department Media Release: A call came in at 1:39am, when a Spokane Police Department (SPD) patrol officer, in the area had pulled into the parking lot of St Charles Catholic Church saw flames through a window. The officer knocked on the parish door, alerting the only reported occupant in the building to the presence of smoke. SFD crews, with the support of automatic aid from Spokane County Fire District 9, arrived to find smoke and flames. Crews forced entry to make a fire attack and check for extension. The alarm was upgraded to a Second Alarm, to ensure the fire was contained and didn’t extend into the attached sanctuary.



There is significant fire damage to Perish offices, the rest of the building suffered smoke and water damage. Light smoke damage to the sanctuary.



The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by a taskforce that includes members from: SFD, SPD and ATF.

There were no reported injuries to civilians or firefighters.



St. Charles Catholic School would like to thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers. The school is working closely with students and their families to provide necessary support and ensure minimal interruption to the student learning environment.