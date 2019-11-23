SPD Officer Arrested for Sexual Assault

On October 23, SPD’s Internal Affairs unit received a complaint of inappropriate, and possibly illegal, interaction involving an on duty Spokane police officer and community member. The nature of the allegation involved contact of a sexual nature. The officer’s supervisor was directed to immediately contact the officer, who was working in the field, and transport him to the Public Safety Building. Concurrent to this, and following best practices, the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office was contacted and asked to investigate due to the nature of the allegations. The Spokane Police Department cooperated throughout the investigation and provided all available information to aid the Sheriff’s Office in a complete and thorough investigation. The officer’s law enforcement authority was revoked and he was placed on administrative leave that same day. He was relieved of his duty weapon, badge, identification and department access.

In these circumstances, two separate and distinct actions occur: the criminality prong proceeds through the court system surrounding criminal allegations, as announced earlier today. The second prong is initiated through an administrative investigation to determine possible policy, procedure or training violations. We will immediately begin the administrative investigation.

“The alleged conduct is completely unacceptable and in absolute conflict with the high standards of the Spokane Police Department,” said Craig Meidl, chief of the Spokane Police Department. “Our men and women took an oath to protect and serve the community in which we live. We will not shy away from that oath and it will be upheld. Our officers are committed to serving our community every day with dedication, honor and professionalism. We cherish the trust the community places in us and will continue to work every day to earn and maintain that trust.”

“I would like to thank those who demonstrated great courage by coming forward and bringing these allegations to light.”

We would like to thank Spokane County Sheriff Knezovich and his staff for conducting the criminal investigation.

Nathan Nash was hired as a lateral police officer by the Spokane Police Department in 2018, having been employed the prior 13 years by a federal law enforcement agency.

#Update:

Detectives Make Arrest in Sexual Assault Investigation

This evening, November 22, 2019, Spokane County Sheriff’s Office Sexual Assault Unit Detective arrested 36-year-old Nathan R. Nash.

On October 23, 2019, Spokane County Sheriff’s Office Sexual Assault Unit Detectives opened an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct by Nash, a Spokane Police Officer. The complaint was initiated by a female victim of a crime Nash was investigating.



Spokane Police Department Officials immediately requested the Sheriff’s Office to conduct an investigation due to potential criminal charges.

This evening, Nash contacted Detectives at their request at the Public Safety Building, where he was arrested and booked into the Spokane County Jail for Rape 2nd Degree and two counts of Official Misconduct.

