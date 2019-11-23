Ominous Message Left on East Valley High School Bathroom Wall

Spokane Valley School Resource Deputies are investigating a potential threat written on a bathroom wall at East Valley High School. This incident followed today’s earlier threat at Central Valley High School. East Valley School District Officials sent out information regarding this incident to high school parents, students, and staff.

On November 22, 2019, at approximately 11:00 a.m., East Valley High School administrators and Spokane Valley School Resource Deputy were made aware of a message left on a ballroom wall, which was threatening in nature.

This incident noted November 25, 2019, as a day not to attend school. The investigation into the validity of this potential threat and who is responsible for writing it continues.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233, reference #10165745.

Parents, please talk to your school-age children about the seriousness of making threats like this, regardless of the reason. These actions do nothing but spread fear in our schools, effecting not only students, school staff, and parents but our entire community. People who commit crimes like this or spread threats and fear in our community over the internet will be held accountable, including arrest for possible felony criminal charges.

Remember, if you see something, say something. Students, parents, and school staff should report threats or similar behavior to law enforcement and school administrators immediately. We all have the same goal of providing a safe and positive learning environment at our schools. We all must work together to identify potential threats and suspects who commit these crimes or sow fear in our schools.

Message from East Valley School District Superintendent Kelly Shea:

Dear Parents, Guardians, Staff and Students,



At approximately 11:00 a.m. today, a concerning message was written in the boys’ bathroom at East Valley High School. The message said, “11-25-19 Don’t come to school. Don’t gotta believe me.” This message comes on the heels of a threat at Central Valley High School this morning resulting in a lockdown and closing of school.



Currently, our deputy resource officer and administrative team are investigating the matter to determine the credibility of the message and identify who wrote it. Please talk with your children to see if they know anything and please send me any information you may have (sheak@evsd.org).



At this point, we are planning to have school on Monday. We are in the process of asking for additional law enforcement presence at our high school. These events create fear and anxiety for all of us. If you choose to keep your children home, I completely understand, and his or her absence will be excused. However, students who do not attend school on Monday will not be able to participate in extra curricular activities on Monday.



As we work on this issue today and over the weekend, a decision to cancel school may be determined so please watch the news as well as your email and text messages for any announcements.



There are lots of questions and I apologize for not having the answers, but we are determined to get to the bottom of this and ensure the safety and security of our students and staff.



Kelly Shea, Superintendent

Corporal Mark Gregory

Spokane County Sheriff’s Office

Spokane Valley Police Department

Public Information Officer