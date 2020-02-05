Suspect Arrested from 500 South Division Double Shooting

Update:

Spokane Police Department (SPD) Detectives developed a suspect in yesterday’s shooting. The suspect was located and arrested in Priest River, Idaho.

An SPD Major Crimes Detective was able to establish a suspect for yesterday’s shooting of two victims. The suspect was identified as Trey S. Galloway (19 years old).

SPD’s Patrol Anti-Crime Team, Special Investigative Unit and K9, the United States Marshals Service with assistance from the Priest River Police Department and Bonner County Sheriff’s Office located Galloway, and a vehicle at a residence in Priest River, Idaho.

At approximately 1:00 a.m., Galloway was taken into custody without incident after he exited the house. Galloway was booked into the Bonner County Jail on a Fugitive charge. He will be extradited back to Spokane where he will be charged with two counts of Assault 1st Degree.

A search of the Idaho location did not recover any evidence. A suspect vehicle was seized pending a search warrant and a second search warrant was sought for a Spokane residence in the area of 1600 W. Mission Avenue.

The collaboration between SPD, our federal partners, along with a neighboring state’s officers assisted in taking Galloway into custody.

###

Spokane Police respond to a reported shooting in an apartment at 500 S. Division Street. Officers located two males inside an apartment with obvious injuries and began first aid. The scene was secured and Major Crimes Detectives responded to continue the investigation.

This afternoon, around 4:21 p.m., a 911 call was received from a person inside an apartment at 500 S. Division Street. The caller reported he and another person had been shot at while inside the apartment.

Officers arrived on scene and located two males, with obvious injuries, inside the apartment. The officers began first aid/lifesaving treatment to both subjects. Medical care was transferred to the Spokane Fire Department and AMR.

Both injured people were transported to an area hospital.

The scene was secured and the investigation was taken over by Detectives from the Major Crimes Unit.

A search warrant is being sought to collect evidence from the apartment. Detectives and Officers will be at the location for several hours to process the scene. There is minimal impact to vehicle traffic in the area.

This investigation is very preliminary and few details are known at this time. Additional information may be released as it becomes available.

If you have information that is pertinent to this investigation, and have not spoken to an Officer or Detective, you are encouraged to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233 and reference incident #2020-20020954.