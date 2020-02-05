Level III Sex Offender Release Bulletin

The Spokane Police Department and Spokane County Sheriff’s Office are releasing the following information pursuant to RCW 4.24.550, which authorizes law enforcement agencies to inform the public of a sex offender release when, in the discretion of the agency, the release of information will enhance public safety and protection.

The individuals who appear on such notification have been convicted of a sex offense that requires registration with the Sheriff’s Office in the county of their residence. Further, their previous criminal history places them in a classification level which reflects the potential to reoffend. This individual has served the sentence imposed on them by the courts. HE/SHE IS NOT WANTED AT THIS TIME. THIS NOTIFICATION IS NOT INTENDED TO INCREASE FEAR; RATHER IT IS OUR BELIEF THAT AN INFORMED PUBLIC IS A SAFER PUBLIC.

Law Enforcement has no legal authority to direct where a sex offender may or may not live. Unless court ordered restrictions exist, this offender is constitutionally free to live wherever he/she chooses.

Phillip Carl Kramer: LEVEL 3 SEX OFFENDER

2013: Charged with communication with a minor for immoral purposes.

Convicted of communication with a minor for immoral purposes.

1994: Charged with rape of a child 2nd degree and rape of a child 3rd degree.

Was not adjudicated.

1982: Charged with rape 1st degree WAWADW (Knife) and statutory rape 3rd degree.

Convicted of statutory rape 3rd degree.

1978: Charged with rape 2nd degree.

Convicted of rape 2nd degree.

1974: Charged with rape.

Convicted of rape.

1974: Charged with rape (or indecent liberties).

Charge was combined with above rape conviction.

SPD would again like to remind the public that Kramer is NOT currently wanted by Law Enforcement and this is notification is merely to inform the public of his release.

