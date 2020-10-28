SWAT Raid 200 North McDonald

SVIU Detectives Seize Cash, Drugs, Motorcycles, and a Gun

Spokane Valley Investigative Unit (SVIU) Detectives, with the SWAT Team’s assistance, served a search warrant at a residence early Monday morning. A stolen Harley Davidson motorcycle was recovered in addition to drugs, a sizable amount of cash, a pistol, and other property, possibly stolen or obtained by the suspect through illegal activity. The suspect, a 10-time convicted felon, was arrested and booked into the Spokane County Jail for a multitude of charges.

SVIU Detective Chad Eaton received information a stolen Harley Davidson was sitting in the front room of a residence on N. McDonald Road. Through the investigation, Detective Eaton verified the information, identified the suspect as 54-year-old Jesse R. Adams, and obtained a search warrant for the house. Adams, a convicted felon with a violent history, was reported to be possibly armed or have access to weapons.

On October 26, 2020, just before 7:00 am., Spokane Valley SWAT Team members, assisting SVIU Detectives, approached a residence in the 200 block of N. McDonald in Spokane Valley to serve a search warrant.

The SWAT Team successfully entered and safely detained four individuals, including Adams, inside the residence. Once the home was secured, it was turned over to SVIU Detectives.

Adams was advised of his rights and agreed to answer questions. Adams admitted there was Heroin in the house and a 9mm pistol in his closet. Adams said he purchased the Harley for $4,000 and that it did not come with paperwork or a key. As a convicted felon (most recent July 2018: Robbery 2nd Degree, Burglary 2nd Degree), Adams is prohibited from possessing firearms.

Detective Eaton amended the search warrant to include any and all illegal drugs and firearms.

The 2017 Harley Davidson FXSB was recovered, and a check of the VIN showed it was reported stolen on January 16, 2018, in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho.

Evidence showing the sales of controlled substances was recovered, including drug ledgers showing transactions, packaging, and scales. Heroin (black tar and powder), Methamphetamine, liquid Fentanyl (synthetic opiate that is 50 to 100 times stronger than morphine), Methadone, “Mexi’s” (pills not produced in a pharmacy believed to contain Fentanyl), “Oxy’s” (Oxycontin/Oxycodone), Psilocybin Mushrooms, Xanax, MDMA (ecstasy), Viagra, Clonazepam, Belbuca, and Cyclobenzaprine were seized as well.

SVIU Detectives also located and seized over $9,000 in cash, 9 ounces of silver, a Glock 26 9mm (not reported stolen), Mercedes CLK500, BMW 323, Dynamic Custom Chopper, Yamaha YZF R1 motorcycle, Ducati Monster motorcycle, and an RT200 mini-motorcycle.

Adams was transported and booked into the Spokane County Jail for Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm 1st Degree, and 6-counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance with the Intent to Deliver.

The others detained at the location were released without charges.

This continues to be an active investigation with additional charges and arrests are possible.

###

Corporal Mark Gregory

Spokane County Sheriff’s Office

Spokane Valley Police Department

Public Information Officer