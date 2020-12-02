2020 25 Days of Christmas Presented by Avista Utilities

Spokane News 25 Days of Christmas Presented by Avista Utilities! 25 Local Sponsors bringing cheer in this crazy year. We begin on December 1st with a post on our Facebook Page, Spokane News, announcing that Days Sponsor. To enter that Day, Like the posted Sponsors Page, Comment on our Post and spread the word by Sharing.

25 Days of Christmas Details

2020 has been such a challenging year for everyone that we did our best to find 25 amazing Sponsors to once again put on the 25 Days of Christmas. One winner per day will win gift(s) with each days approximate total prize value of $250. You will have three days to enter each daily post from the time of posting. For example, the winner of the December 1st drawing will be drawn and announced on December 4th, then every day thereafter winners will be drawn until each posts winner has been announced. Winners will have to message Spokane News to claim their prize. Be sure and Check this post daily as we add the new Sponsor below with their information and link on each Day.

Thanks to Avista Utilities and all of the daily Sponsors for making the 25 Days of Christmas possible!

What can you win?

2020 didn’t make this easy for us but the prize value has stayed the same. All the prizes vary and each day has a total prize value around $250. The gifts are sure to bring smiles to all the winners.

Want to Sponsor a Day or help make the 2020 promotion better? Email Jay@Spokane-News.com for details or for other promotions.

December 1st Sponsor: Appleway Florist & Greenhouse Enter HERE

And the winner of Day 1:



The Fine Print:

Winners must claim their gift and pick it up within 5 days from date of Drawing (winners name is posted on the original Facebook post and on this website post. It is winners responsibility to check if they won). Message us on Facebook to claim your gift. All Gifts not claimed in the allotted time will be forfeited (gifts not claimed for the 25th Day drawing are forfeited on 12/31). Winners must have ID to claim their prize and it has to match their winning Facebook Name. Using multiple fake Facebook accounts will not increase your chances of winning. This promotion is not sponsored by Facebook. Sponsors and volunteers with Spokane News are not eligible to win any Prize during this Promotion. Sponsors donated the prizes to Spokane News to giveaway for randomly drawn winners and SN elves purchased thousands of dollars in gifts for the Sponsors. All winners will be verified to have entered the promotion correctly (Like the Sponsors Pages, Comment on the post and Share the post). Winners can win more than one day, as long as the winner enters the promotional Day correctly (it’s a totally random drawing so the more days you enter the better chances of winning.) Winners agree to have their photograph taken with prize and this may be added to our promotional material. Dates will be available for the winner to collect their Prize. It’s 2020 so all winners must wear a Mask when collecting their gifts. Questions can be emailed to Jay@Spokane-News.com