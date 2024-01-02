Two Men Facing Federal Charges in Connection to Seizure of Commercial Pill Presses, Drugs, and Firearms

Today, Vanessa R. Waldref, the United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington, announced that a federal grand jury has indicted Timothy Gary Maddox on 10 felony counts and Nicholas Bryan Adams on 7 felony counts in connection to the seizure of drugs, firearms, and two commercial pill presses.

One of the pill presses seized by investigators is the first known commercial press associated with illegal fentanyl manufacturing in the Eastern District of Washington. The presses are believed to be able to produce thousands of pills per hour.

Investigators also seized more than a dozen firearms, suppressors, switches used to convert firearms from semi-auto to full auto, and more than $57,000 in cash. Investigators also seized quantities of fentanyl, methamphetamine, heroin, and cocaine.

“Our community is safer and stronger as a result of the investigative work of the numerous law enforcement agencies, who came together to investigate this case,” stated U.S. Attorney Waldref. “Seizures of large-scale pill presses like this are key to cutting off the deadly supply of illegal fentanyl in the Inland Northwest and elsewhere.”

Maddox and Adams were arrested in connection to a months-long drug investigation by Homeland Security Investigations and the Regional Street Crimes Unit consisting of the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office, Spokane Police Department, Spokane Valley Police Department, Customs and Border Protection, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, the Washington State Department of Corrections, and the Drug Enforcement Administration.

An indictment is merely an allegation. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

