UPDATE: Suspect in Shooting on 7th Ave. Arrested

Spokane Valley Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Detectives continued their investigation throughout the night and early morning. The suspect, 34-year-old Brian L. Riley, a 14-time convicted felon, was booked into the Spokane County Jail on charges of Attempted Murder 1st Degree, Attempting to Elude Law Enforcement, and two counts of Unlawful Possession of a Firearm. The 33-year-old victim remains in critical condition with life-threatening injuries. This investigation is active, and additional charges are possible.

Through the investigation, Detectives learned Riley was at the E. 7th Avenue home. He was armed and reportedly trying to sell some items to get cash. The homeowner states he heard a shot inside his home and went to investigate and found the victim unconscious and bleeding. Riley said he shot the victim and now needed to finish him off. The homeowner said he was in fear he would be killed, but he talked Riley into leaving with him to protect the victim.

The homeowner, fearing for his life, stopped at the Maverick Station on Argonne, said he needed some cigarettes, and went into the store, leaving the vehicle running. Once inside the store, he told the clerk that his passenger was armed and to call the police before running out the back. He ran to Albertson’s on Trent and told an employee to call the police and waited to be contacted.

At approximately 6:30 p.m., two Deputies happened to arrive and go into the store. The clerk hung up the phone and immediately told one of the Deputies what had happened. He pointed toward a blue Audi in the parking lot and that he was told the passenger, later identified as Riley, was armed and dangerous.

Unaware of the shooting and with minimal information, Deputies believed Riley possibly intended to rob the store or assault the clerk. As the Deputies approached the vehicle, Riley fled at a high rate of speed south on Argonne and west on Sprague. Riley almost struck another car while making the turn and began weaving around the sporadic vehicles on the road, overtaking them at high speeds. Near Thierman and Sprague, not knowing Riley’s identity, about the shooting, or having any knowledge of an actual crime, the pursuit was terminated for the safety of the public.

Soon after, Riley turned the vehicle’s lights off and slowed considerably. Due to the slow speeds and lit roadway, the Deputies were able to maintain sight of the Audi.

When the Audi turned south on Havana, at approximately 6:35 p.m., Dispatch advised the vehicle may have been involved in a shooting on E. 7th Avenue, and the male driving was possibly the suspect. With this new information, the Deputies activated their emergency lights and siren to catch up to the Audi. Riley rapidly increased speed, westbound on Pacific, then south on Myrtle. The Deputies momentarily lost sight of the Audi but located it in an alleyway a short distance from the dead-end on Myrtle.

As they approached, they observed Riley emerge from behind a building. Riley complied with commands, and with additional patrol units at the scene to assist, he was taken into custody without incident.

A small pistol magazine was located in Riley’s pants pocket, and a handgun was observed inside the car. A second, silver handgun was found under a parked vehicle next to where Riley was taken into custody.

As a result of the ongoing investigation, Major Crimes Detectives developed probable cause to charge Riley with Attempted Murder 1st Degree, Attempting to Elude Law Enforcement, and two counts of Unlawful Possession of a Firearm.

As of this morning, the victim remains in critical condition.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents and has not already been contacted by law enforcement is urged to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.

###

Release from February 23, 2020:

Major Crimes Investigates Shooting in Spokane Valley

Spokane Valley Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Detectives are investigating a shooting at a residence in Spokane Valley. The adult male victim was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

On February 23, 2020, at approximately 6:35 p.m., Spokane Valley Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the report of a shooting with a victim, at a residence located in the 11300 block of E. 7th Avenue. The caller reported he was no longer at the residence, but his friend was there and had been shot.

Deputies responded and located an adult male victim with what appeared to be life-threatening injuries.

Spokane Valley Fire and AMR personnel provided medical care and the victim was quickly transported to the hospital.

Major Crimes Detectives are responding to the scene to continue the investigation.

Although this investigation is in its initial stages, this does not appear to be random. With the information received at this time, there is no known threat to the safety of the public stemming from this incident.

No further information is available at this time.

###

