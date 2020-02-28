Victim stabbed in neck after meeting people regarding a Craigslist rental listing.

On 2-26-2020 around 7:00pm Spokane Police responded to a report of an assault near N Ash St and W Heroy Ave. Upon arrival officers observed the victim’s face and shirt were covered with blood and the victim had received a laceration above the eye along with what appeared to be a puncture wound to the neck. SPD administered medical aid until fire personnel arrived to take over. The victim was then transported by AMR to Deaconess Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

According to the victim, he met up with a male and female while inquiring about a room for rent on craigslist. The male and female sellers picked up the victim and drove him to the apartment in question so he could see if he would like to rent the room. The victim inspected the apartment and stated that he did not want to put a deposit down until he had a signed lease agreement in writing.

The male suspect then offered the victim a ride back home. On the trip home, the female was driving and the victim and the male were sitting in the back seat of the vehicle. During the ride the male suspect leaned into the victim and stabbed him in the neck with a hunting knife.

They struggled over the weapon which the victim was able to get control of as well as push the male away. The struggle continued and the victim managed to open the driver side rear door of the vehicle and throw the knife out. The victim then grabbed his belongings and threw them out of the vehicle while simultaneously rolling himself out as well. The victim then got up out of the roadway and attempted to flag down a vehicles for assistance.

The victim described the suspects as:

Suspect 1: White male, ~27y/o, 5’7”-5’9”, 300+lbs, light brown or possibly blue eyes, a shaved head, and blonde/reddish beard. Wearing a black athletic shirt, dark cotton t-shirt, grey sweater, dirty blue jeans, black boots, plain black baseball cap.

Suspect 2: White female, ~23 y/o, 5’5”-5’6”, thin build, round head, dark large eyes, and shaved sides of her head with purple/maroon dreadlocks on top. She was wearing a lot of makeup and had a piercing near her mouth.

Suspect Vehicle: Black SUV

The Spokane Police Department wants to remind everyone that predatory criminals will use a variety of methods to seek out potential victims. While the overwhelming majority of business conducted online is legitimate, we do need to exercise caution when conducting these transactions.

This incident is reference SPD Police report #2020-20034620

Sergeant Terry Preuninger

Spokane Police Department

Communications & Public Information Office

Assistant Commander – Special Weapons & Tactics Team