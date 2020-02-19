Wanted Suspect Stumbles During Attempt to Flee

Spokane County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a wanted driver after he failed to stop for their emergency lights and later ran from the vehicle. Heroin, Methamphetamine, and cash were recovered.

On February 16, 2020, at approximately 10:30 p.m., Spokane Sheriff’s Deputy Jordan Sowell and Deputy Brandon Cinkovich were in a patrol vehicle near Francis and Division. They observed a green Cadillac with an equipment violation and expired tabs traveling south on Division.

They activated their emergency lights to conduct a traffic stop as the vehicle turned east on Central. The driver, later identified as 39-year-old Ricardo E. Alvarez, failed to immediately pull over as required. He continued for about a block and a half, turning north into an alley between Ruby and Mayfair. Approaching Dalke, Alvarez suddenly accelerated. He turned east on Dalke, then south on Mayfair, and abruptly stopped in the 6000 block of N. Mayfair.

Deputies immediately gave commands for Alvarez to show his hands as they both exited their patrol car. Instead of complying, Alvarez opened his door and got out. With Alvarez’s sudden and erratic actions coupled with his lack of compliance, the Deputies not knowing Alvarez’s intentions drew their service weapons to a low ready position. Alvarez began to run, reaching toward the right side of his waistband, and looked back toward the Deputies.

A short distance away, as Deputy Cinkovich quickly checked the vehicle for additional occupants, Alvarez stumbled and fell. Alvarez attempted to get up, but Deputy Sowell tacked him. Alvarez struggled and continued to disregard commands even with Deputy Cinkovich’s assistance. After a short struggle, Alvarez gave up and was taken into custody.

When Alvarez fell, a plastic baggie dropped to the ground in front of him. Assisting Deputies arrived and collected the baggie, which contained several individually wrapped items (white crystal-like, brown crystal-like, and tar-like substances). Field tests later showed a presumptive positive result for Methamphetamine and Heroin with a negative result on the tar-like substance.

Alvarez was in possession of two cell phones and $181 in cash in small denominations. A check of his name revealed an active felony Washington State Department of Corrections (DOC) warrant (original charge: Malicious Mischief while Armed with a Deadly Weapon).

Alvarez was transported and booked into the Spokane County Jail for new charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver, Obstructing, and Failure to Stop for Emergency Lights in addition to the felony warrant.

The next day after first appearance, he was released on his own recognizance on the new charges but is currently being held on the Washington State DOC warrant.

Corporal Mark Gregory

Spokane County Sheriff’s Office

Spokane Valley Police Department

Public Information Officer