Driver Arrested for DUI and Leaving the Scene

Spokane Valley Sheriff’s Traffic Corporal Todd Miller located and arrested a suspected impaired driver for DUI and leaving the scene of a collision.

On February 14, 2020, just before 5:30 p.m., a driver (victim) reported a silver Audi, the driver later identified as 28-year-old Matthew D. Bagwell, hit the victim’s vehicle in the 12100 block of E. Sprague and he didn’t believe Bagwell had insurance. A couple minutes later, the victim reported Bagwell left the scene, traveling west on Sprague.

The victim told Corporal Miller he was stopped in the parking lot exit, preparing to turn onto Sprague, when Bagwell turned in and struck the victim’s vehicle. He contacted Bagwell and asked for his information. Bagwell, described as a white male in his 20’s with a red/black plaid shirt, appeared to be out of it and could only supply an expired insurance card. Soon after, Bagwell left the scene.

A check of the Audi’s license plate showed an address for Bagwell on E. 2nd Avenue. Corporal Miller went to the address, but no one answered the door, and no cars were found at the residence. Corporal Miller located a possible phone number for Bagwell and called it a few times. Bagwell finally answered and said he didn’t know anything about a crash. He agreed to meet Corporal Miller in the parking lot of Albertson’s on 32nd Avenue.

When Corporal Miller arrived, he could not locate Bagwell. He called Bagwell again. Bagwell answered, said he wasn’t at the location, and hung up. Corporal Miller noted Bagwell seemed to be lethargic and slow while talking on the phone.

Corporal Miller began looking for Bagwell and eventually located a possible associated address in the general area. He contacted the resident who knows Bagwell but stated he wasn’t there. After the conversation, as Corporal Miller walked back to his patrol car, he observed a silver Audi drive past and park in the driveway of the residence.

Corporal Miller contacted Bagwell, wearing a red/black plaid shirt, and confirmed his ID. Bagwell’s vehicle appeared to have front end damage and was smoking.

Bagwell’s eyes were red and glassy. He had slow movements, slurred speech, and poor balance while standing. He denied drinking alcohol despite the odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from his breath. Corporal Miller attempted to check Bagwell’s eyes, but Bagwell did not follow directions, and the evaluation could not be completed. Further tests were not attempted due to Bagwell’s obvious lack of balance.

Bagwell, again, denied drinking alcohol and agreed to a voluntary portable breath test (PBT), which showed a reading of .272. Bagwell was arrested for DUI.

During a closer inspection of Bagwell’s vehicle, Corporal Miller observed front end damage consistent with a collision described by the victim. He also observed the two right-side tires were gone entirely, and the wheels were damaged, indicating Bagwell had driven on them for a while.

Bagwell was transported to the Public Safety Building and read an implied consent form regarding a breath test and his options. Bagwell refused to submit to a test.

Bagwell was booked into the Spokane County Jail for DUI and Hit and Run, Attended Vehicle. Corporal Miller requested and obtained a search warrant for a blood sample from Bagwell. The sample will be sent to the state lab for testing.

###

Corporal Mark Gregory

Spokane County Sheriff’s Office

Spokane Valley Police Department

Public Information Officer