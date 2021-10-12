Spokane Valley Homicide Suspect In Custody

Male Arrested for Murder Following Shooting this Weekend

Spokane Valley Major Crimes Detectives are investigating a shooting that occurred in the early morning hours on Sunday. The adult female victim was pronounced deceased at the scene. The male suspect was located and arrested a short distance from the residence. Later, he was booked into the Spokane County Jail for Murder 2nd Degree.

On October 10, 2021, at approximately 2:25 a.m., Spokane Valley Deputies responded to the report of a shooting at a residence located in the 900 block of N. Wilbur Road in Spokane Valley.

They arrived to find a male in front of the residence pointing toward Wilbur and Broadway, indicating the suspect had fled in that direction.

Deputies entered the residence to find an adult female suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. They attempted life-saving aid until relieved by Spokane Valley Fire personnel.

Assisting Deputies began searching for the suspect, identified as 42-year-old Jason E. Woodlief.

A short time later, Deputy Daryl Hansmann observed a male matching Woodlief’s description sitting in the side yard of a home located in the 11600 block of E. Broadway and requested additional units to respond. Deputy Phil Pfeifer arrived, and as Deputy Hansmann gave commands which Woodlief followed. He was taken into custody without further incident and immediately requested a lawyer.

Initial information gained from witnesses indicates Woodlief attended a gathering at a friend’s home with his roommate, his girlfriend/victim, and her two children. Woodlief was drinking and began arguing with others at the house. Woodlief’s roommate, the victim, and her children left and went back to their home on Wilbur, where they lived upstairs, and Woodlief stayed in a bedroom in the basement.

Soon after, two friends arrived and said Woodlief was drunk and just smashed up one of their cars. While they were explaining this, Woodlief arrived at the home, and an argument ensued. The two friends left the house, and Woodlief went downstairs to his room, leaving his roommate, the victim, and her children upstairs.

Woodlief came back upstairs, had an altercation with the victim, then shot her before fleeing the residence. The victim’s boyfriend and the victim’s children were not injured during this violent incident.

Woodlief was transported and booked into the Spokane County Jail for Murder 2nd Degree, where he remains with a bond set by the courts at one million dollars.

The Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the identity of the victim at a later time, when appropriate.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is urged to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233, reference #10134975.

