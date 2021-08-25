900 East Indiana Standoff Ends with Suspect in Custody

Early morning standoff concludes with arrest for multiple felonies

On August 25, 2021 just after 3:00am, 911 received a phone call from a victim stating she had been assaulted and was unsure where she was. The victim said she was currently with the suspect who threatened to kill her with a knife earlier in the evening. She told 911 the suspect was currently asleep, but was afraid he would wake up if she tried to leave.

The investigation lead officers to a residence in the 900 block of E. Indiana Avenue. As the victim remained on the line with 911, she continued to express her fear of being killed by the suspect.

Shortly after realizing officers were on scene, she exited the residence to safety. She told officers the suspect strangled her in addition to threatening to kill her. Officers developed probable cause for Second Degree Assault and Unlawful Imprisonment.

Due to having probable cause for a felony assault and the suspect potentially being armed with a deadly weapon, the residence was surrounded by on scene officers and additional resources from SPD SWAT (Special Weapons and Tactics), K-9, and Hostage/Crisis Negotiators were requested.

Prior to specialized resources arriving, the suspect exited the residence and was taken into custody without further incident.

SPD frequently activates specialized personnel/resources as part of the commitment to resolve incidents peacefully and to maintain the safety of all parties involved.

The suspect was identified as Daniel L. Murphy (54 y/o). Murphy was charged with Second Degree Assault and Unlawful Imprisonment.

Officer S. Anderson

Spokane Police Department