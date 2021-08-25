Deputies Locate and Arrest Stabbing Suspect

Spokane County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a person with a weapon/stabbing call at the Big Foot Tavern on N. Division. Arriving Deputies learned the suspect fled the scene following a fight. Deputies identified the suspect and later found him walking near his home, where he was safely arrested. The victim was provided medical attention for a deep cut to his hand.

On August 25, 2021, at approximately 1:25 am, Spokane County Deputies responded to a call of a fight/stabbing at the Bigfoot Tavern located at 9115 N. Division in Spokane County.

Arriving Deputies located an adult male victim with what appeared to be a deep cut to his hand. The victim was provided medical attention for the non-life-threatening wound. Deputies were told the adult male suspect, and a female left the tavern prior to the arrival of Deputies.

Through the investigation, Deputies identified the suspect as 30-year-old Marc J. Holzer. A perimeter was established, and a K9 Unit was requested to attempt a track to locate Holzer. The perimeter units gave K9 warnings, and when the K9 Team arrived, a track was initiated. Deputies were assisted by Spokane Police Department Officers.

As the investigation continued, Deputies learned Holzer might have made it to his home, located in the 6000 block of N. Buffalo Street. Deputies quickly established a perimeter around the house as they worked to confirm if Holzer was inside and began the process to obtain a search warrant.

At approximately 3:25 am, a Deputy on the perimeter near the home observed a male matching Holzer’s description walking with a female on W. Central Ave. at N. Monroe. The Deputy made contact at W. Central and N. Buffalo St. and identified the male as Holzer. Holzer was arrested without incident.

The victim and witnesses at the scene told Deputies the incident began when Holzer and another male got into a physical fight. The victim tried to intervene and break up the fight, but Holzer pulled out a folding pocketknife and raised it above his head. The victim tried to block Holzer’s armed assault and received a deep cut to the palm of his hand. Hearing the commotion, the bouncer of the tavern ran outside and broke up the fight. Afterward, Holzer fled the scene on foot.

Holzer was advised of his rights and agreed to answer questions. He admitted to being at the Bigfoot Tavern earlier, where several subjects confronted him. He pulled out a knife, a scuffle ensued, and one of the subjects was injured. Holzer then fled on foot.

Deputies located the knife believed to have been used by Holzer in a driveway, several hundred yards west of the tavern.

Holzer was transported and booked into the Spokane County Jail for Assault 2nd Degree.

Corporal Mark Gregory

Spokane County Sheriff’s Office

Spokane Valley Police Department

Public Information Officer