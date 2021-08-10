Spokane County Auditor Warns of Letter with Incorrect Information about Cancellation of Personalized Plates

SPOKANE COUNTY, August 10, 2021– Spokane County Auditor Vicky Dalton is warning Spokane County residents about a letter incorrectly generated on August 4 by the Washington State Department of Licensing letters notifying vehicle owners that their personalized plates will be cancelled.

Thousands of vehicle owners across the state are receiving these letters. These letters concern personalized plates that had been transferred to another vehicle.

Vehicle owners should ignore this letter if it is dated August 4, 2021.

Spokane County Auditor Vicky Dalton stated, “We recognize the distress this is causing vehicle owners. Department of Licensing is reviewing how the error occurred.”



Jared Webley

Communications Manager

Spokane County, Washington