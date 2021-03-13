Arrest Made in Armed Robbery and Assault

Two Suspects Arrested Following Late-Night Armed Robbery and Violent Assault

Spokane Valley Sheriff’s Major Crimes Detectives remain at the scene of a late-night armed robbery where the victim was violently beaten. Two suspects, an adult male and a juvenile male have been arrested and charged with Robbery 1st Degree and Assault 1st Degree. The victim received severe injuries to his head and remains hospitalized in stable condition.

On March 12, 2021, just after 1:00 am., Spokane Valley Deputies responded to the report of a robbery near Mansfield Ave. and Perrine Rd. in Spokane Valley.

The adult male victim reported he was robbed at gunpoint and assaulted.

Arriving Deputies contacted the victim, who was seated in a vehicle. He had blood all over his face and hands. He was provided medical treatment at the scene by Spokane Valley Fire and AMR personnel, but he refused to be transported to the hospital by ambulance against medical advice. He was transported to the hospital by a family member and was in stable condition at last check.

Through their investigation, Deputies located two suspects at the Perrine Court Apartments. They were safely detained and later arrested, charged with Robbery 1st Degree and Assault 2nd Degree. The adult suspect, 18-year-old LeSean A. Grant Jr., was booked into the Spokane County Jail. The second suspect, a 16-year-old juvenile male, was booked into the Spokane County Juvenile Detention Center.

Spokane Valley Major Crimes Detectives were called to the scene to continue the investigation. They requested and were granted search warrants as part of the investigation. They remain at the scene as they process evidence and conduct interviews.

Initial information indicates, the victim and the suspect met regarding the purchase/sales of vape pens. The suspects, both armed with handguns, entered the victim’s vehicle. One suspect began violently striking the victim in the head with a pistol. At some point, a shot was fired near the victim’s head, and the bullet exited the car through the front windshield.

Major Crimes Detectives continue their work at the scene, and this remains an active investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233, reference #10030075.

###

Corporal Mark Gregory

Spokane County Sheriff’s Office

Spokane Valley Police Department

Public Information Officer