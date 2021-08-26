Serial child predator sentenced to 8 years to life in prison after pleading guilty to several felony charges in Spokane County Superior Court

On August 25, 2021, Charles Green (59 y/o) pled guilty to 2 counts of Second Degree Assault (DV) and Communicating with a Minor for Immoral Purposes. As part of this plea deal, Green also pled guilty in May to First Degree Child Molestation and 2 counts of Second Degree Child Molestation.

Green was charged with 26 felonies involving 16 child victims before pleading guilty to 6 of the 26 felony charges.

In May 2018, two teenage victims reported Green was sending sexually explicit messages to his children’s friends. SPD Detectives soon discovered allegations that Green had committed over 50 felonies involving more than 16 girls ranging in age from 11 – 17. Green was ultimately charged with 26 felony crimes, including child molestation, commercial sexual abuse of a minor, communication with a minor for immoral purposes, possession of depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct, and multiple counts of providing drugs to minors (including methamphetamine and marijuana).

Green was sentenced to 98 months to life in prison. As a condition of his First Degree Child Molestation plea, Green must file a petition demonstrating he is no longer a threat to society to be eligible for release. If released, Green would be required to register as a sex offender.

SPD takes all allegations of sexual assault extremely seriously and is committed to vigorous investigation in the pursuit of justice.

Officer S. Anderson

Spokane Police Department