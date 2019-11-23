Female Body Discovered in Spokane River

Spokane County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Detectives are investigating the discovery of a deceased adult female in the Spokane River earlier this morning.



This morning, just before 8:30 a.m., a citizen reported seeing a body floating in the Spokane River near the 6700 block of E. Upriver Drive. Spokane County Sheriff’s Deputies responded, confirmed the information, and secured the scene.

Spokane County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Detectives, Forensic Unit, and the Emergency Operations Team were called to conduct an investigation, process and collect evidence and recover the deceased.

The Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the name of the deceased pending positive identification in addition to cause and manner of death, when appropriate.

###

Corporal Mark Gregory

Spokane County Sheriff’s Office

Spokane Valley Police Department

Public Information Officer