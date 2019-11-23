Threat Found on Central Valley High School Bathroom Wall

Spokane Valley School Resource Deputies are investigating a threat written on a bathroom wall at Central Valley High School. The discovery of the threat immediately prompted school officials to place the high school on lockdown and a short while later dismiss classes for the day as a precaution to ensure the safety of students and staff.

On November 22, 2019, at approximately 8:15 a.m., Central Valley High School administrators placed the school on lockdown after a threatening message was discovered on a bathroom wall. Spokane Valley and Spokane County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Deputies, assisted by patrol deputies and Liberty Lake Police Officers responded to assist.

With the safety and security of students and staff the priority, Central Valley School District Officials decided to cancel classes for the day while an investigation was conducted.

Deputies continue to investigate this incident and determine the identity of the person(s) who wrote this threat and why. Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233, reference #10165499.

Parents, please talk to your school-age children about the seriousness of making threats like this, regardless of the reason. These actions do nothing but spread fear in our schools, effecting not only students, school staff, and parents but our entire community. People who commit crimes like this or spread threats and fear in our community over the internet will be held accountable, including arrest for possible felony criminal charges.

Remember, if you see something, say something. Students, parents, and school staff should report threats or similar behavior to law enforcement and school administrators immediately. We all have the same goal of providing a safe and positive learning environment at our schools. We all must work together to identify potential threats and suspects who commit these crimes or sow fear in our schools.

Corporal Mark Gregory

Spokane County Sheriff’s Office

Spokane Valley Police Department

Public Information Officer